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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Manoj Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Manoj Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport with sons Jeh and Taimur, while Divyanka Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Deepika Singh and Disha Patani made public appearances.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport with sons Jeh and Taimur, while Divyanka Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Deepika Singh and Disha Patani made public appearances.

Kareena Kapoor with sons Jeh and Taimur, Manoj Tiwari with his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal and Disha Patani were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

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Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari was also spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga with his wife. The couple made an appearance together during the show's shoot, drawing attention from those present at the location.
Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari was also spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga with his wife. The couple made an appearance together during the show's shoot, drawing attention from those present at the location.
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Deepika Singh brought energy to a promotional event for Pati Patni Aur Panga. She was seen dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats alongside her husband and director Rohit Raj Goyal, as well as other participants. The lively moment captured the celebratory atmosphere of the event organised to promote the Colors TV and JioHotstar show.
Deepika Singh brought energy to a promotional event for Pati Patni Aur Panga. She was seen dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats alongside her husband and director Rohit Raj Goyal, as well as other participants. The lively moment captured the celebratory atmosphere of the event organised to promote the Colors TV and JioHotstar show.
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Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her two sons, Jeh and Taimur. The actress was seen travelling with the little ones as they made their way through the airport. The mother-son trio caught attention during their public appearance, with Kareena balancing her travel plans alongside her parenting duties.
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport with her two sons, Jeh and Taimur. The actress was seen travelling with the little ones as they made their way through the airport. The mother-son trio caught attention during their public appearance, with Kareena balancing her travel plans alongside her parenting duties.
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Television actress Divyanka Tripathi was spotted on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress was seen at the show's set as the cast and participants continued their activities around the upcoming television programme. Her appearance added to the buzz surrounding the show.
Television actress Divyanka Tripathi was spotted on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress was seen at the show's set as the cast and participants continued their activities around the upcoming television programme. Her appearance added to the buzz surrounding the show.
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Actress Disha Patani was spotted while driving her car in Mumbai. The actress was seen behind the wheel during her outing, making another appearance on the paparazzi's radar. Her casual public appearance was among the celebrity sightings that caught attention.
Actress Disha Patani was spotted while driving her car in Mumbai. The actress was seen behind the wheel during her outing, making another appearance on the paparazzi's radar. Her casual public appearance was among the celebrity sightings that caught attention.
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Divyanka Tripathi Kareena Kapoor Deepika Singh Manoj TIwari

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