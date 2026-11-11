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Celeb Spotted | Manoj Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the airport with sons Jeh and Taimur, while Divyanka Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari, Deepika Singh and Disha Patani made public appearances.
Kareena Kapoor with sons Jeh and Taimur, Manoj Tiwari with his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, Deepika Singh with husband Rohit Raj Goyal and Disha Patani were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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