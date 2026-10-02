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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Internet Trolls Vijay Varma Over Quirky Bold Black Outfit

'Male Version Of Uorfi Javed': Internet Trolls Vijay Varma Over Quirky Bold Black Outfit

Vijay Varma’s experimental black outfit at a Mumbai event has gone viral, with netizens reacting to his unusual cut-out top, leather trousers and oversized sunglasses.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay Varma wore striking cut-out top and leather trousers.
  • Netizens compared his unconventional style to Uorfi Javed.
  • Online comments largely comprised jokes, criticism, and mockery.
  • The look reinforces Varma's known experimental fashion choices.

Vijay Varma has often experimented with his fashion choices, but his latest look has drawn plenty of attention online. The actor was recently seen at a Mumbai event wearing a striking all-black outfit featuring a cut-out top and leather trousers. Videos from the event soon made their way onto social media, where users reacted to his unconventional styling. While the outfit was designed around bold textures, geometric patterns, and flowing fabric details, several commenters focused on its unusual appearance. Some compared Vijay’s look with fashion creator and actor Uorfi Javed, while others filled the comments section with jokes and criticism over his sartorial choice.

Vijay Varma’s Black Cut-Out Outfit

For the Mumbai event, Vijay chose a fitted black top with a criss-cross lattice design. The open geometric pattern gave the garment a sheer, cut-out appearance, while long strips of black fabric extended from different sections, adding movement to the outfit. He teamed the dramatic top with high-waisted black leather trousers. Their smooth, slightly glossy finish created a contrast with the textured upper half of the ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
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The actor kept his accessories limited, letting the outfit remain the main focus. He added oversized black sunglasses and completed the look with neatly styled hair and understated grooming.

Netizens Compare Vijay Varma With Uorfi Javed

The unusual outfit quickly became a talking point after videos from the event surfaced online. Several social media users compared Vijay’s experimental styling with Uorfi Javed, who is widely known for unconventional fashion choices. One user commented, "Male version of Urfi Javed", while another wrote, "Cartoon".

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Other reactions included "Perfect chapri look", "Crime Master Go Go" and "Makhhi lag rahe ho". A social media user also questioned the styling, writing, "Why?!? Like honestly why?!?" Another person joked, "Ye dekho dusre orry mamu aagaye lagte hai bhai."

The comments reflected the range of reactions the actor's latest fashion choice received online, with several users turning the look into a subject of humour.

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Vijay Varma’s Experimental Fashion Choices

Vijay has regularly opted for unconventional silhouettes and statement pieces at public appearances. His latest ensemble followed that approach, combining an open-weave top with leather trousers and oversized sunglasses.

The look generated discussion largely because of its distinctive styling, with social media users focusing on the cut-outs and unusual fabric detailing. While some commenters mocked the outfit, the appearance also underlined the actor's willingness to step away from conventional eventwear.

For now, the Mumbai appearance continues to circulate through paparazzi videos, with Vijay’s outfit becoming the main focus of the online conversation.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vijay Varma wear that drew attention recently?

Vijay Varma was recently seen in a striking all-black outfit at a Mumbai event. It featured a cut-out top with a criss-cross lattice design and high-waisted leather trousers.

How did social media users react to Vijay Varma's outfit?

Social media users had mixed reactions, with many comparing his experimental styling to Uorfi Javed. The comments section was filled with jokes and criticism over his sartorial choice.

Is experimental fashion typical for Vijay Varma?

Yes, Vijay Varma has regularly experimented with his fashion choices at public appearances. His latest ensemble aligns with his approach of opting for unconventional silhouettes and statement pieces.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Varma Uorfi Javed Vijay Varma Fashion Bollywood Fashion Celebrity Fashion Vijay Varma Viral Video Vijay Varma Trolled Vijay Varma Outfit
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