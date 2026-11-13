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English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Miscreants Set Railway Track Ablaze To Stop MEMU Train, Loco Pilot Averts Accident

Jharkhand Miscreants Set Railway Track Ablaze To Stop MEMU Train, Loco Pilot Averts Accident

A train accident was averted in Jharkhand after miscreants allegedly set railway tracks ablaze, with an alert loco pilot stopping the MEMU train.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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  • Railway police investigating deliberate fire to stop train.

A potentially serious train accident was averted in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after unidentified persons allegedly set fire to a section of railway track in an attempt to stop an approaching passenger train. The incident occurred on the Tata-Badampahar route, where the alertness of the loco pilot helped prevent the train from passing over the burning stretch.

The Tata-Badampahar MEMU passenger train was stopped after the pilot spotted flames near the tracks and immediately applied the brakes. The incident disrupted railway operations for around 10 minutes, while passengers and railway personnel responded to the situation.

Fire Spotted Near Sidirsai Halt

The incident took place near the Dharuwalung-Paharibhanga and Damudih railway crossings, shortly before Sidirsai Halt in the Potka area. According to reports, the MEMU passenger train had departed from Tatanagar at around 6 pm on Thursday. After crossing Haldipokhar station, it was proceeding towards Sidirsai when the loco pilot noticed flames burning along the railway tracks.

Realising the potential danger, the pilot immediately brought the train to a halt before it reached the affected stretch. The prompt response prevented a potentially disastrous situation.

Reports suggest that the unidentified persons who allegedly started the fire fled after noticing the approaching train.

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Passengers Help Extinguish Flames

The sudden halt left passengers startled, with several getting off the train to understand what had happened. They reportedly noticed that the fire was still spreading around the railway tracks.

According to Dainik Jagran, passengers joined efforts to extinguish the flames rather than waiting for further assistance. Their collective efforts helped bring the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes. Railway operations remained disrupted during this period. After the flames were extinguished and the track was checked for safety, the loco pilot resumed the journey towards Badampahar.

No major damage or casualties have been reported in connection with the incident.

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Railway Police Launch Investigation

The incident has raised concerns over railway security, particularly as the fire was allegedly started deliberately to obstruct an approaching passenger train.

The Railway Protection Force has launched a search for those responsible, while railway police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to NDTV India, investigators are questioning residents in nearby areas to identify the people involved.

Preliminary suspicion points towards an attempt by unidentified miscreants to stop the passenger train by setting the tracks ablaze. However, the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the incident remain unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an investigation into the railway track fire?

Yes, the Railway Protection Force has launched a search for the individuals responsible. Railway police are investigating the incident and questioning residents in nearby areas to identify those involved.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Train Incident Jamshedpur Railway News Tata Badampahar MEMU
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