Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Third Affair Allegation As Scandal Deepens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CEO Jensen Huang resigned following multiple employee affair allegations.

Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang forfeited $108 million in unvested company shares.

Former CEO Huang hired a legal team amidst ongoing scrutiny.

Embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing a third allegation of an extramarital affair with an employee, days after two other alleged relationships came to light. The latest claim emerged on Thursday, hours after Nvidia announced his immediate departure as president and chief executive officer.

Huang had earlier admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that he had also been involved with Kimberly Powell, a senior Nvidia executive who headed the company's healthcare division.

According to Reuters, which cited two people familiar with the matter, Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. The latest allegation takes the number of reported affairs involving the former CEO to three.

Third Affair Allegation Emerges As Nvidia Maintains Silence

Reuters has not disclosed the identity or designation of the employee allegedly involved with Huang. Nvidia has also not commented on the latest report.

The allegations have placed the chipmaker under intense scrutiny, with questions surrounding the circumstances of Huang's sudden exit. However, the company did not directly address the affair allegations or the reported US intelligence investigation into Alice Huang when it announced his departure.

Instead, Nvidia's statement highlighted Huang's contributions to the company without providing a formal explanation for his resignation.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress Named Interim CEO

Nvidia announced on Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of its board, with immediate effect. The company also confirmed that its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, had agreed to take over as interim CEO until the board identifies a permanent successor.

"Board of directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board, effective immediately. Colette Kress, current executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive officer," the company said in its statement.

The board made no reference to the allegations involving Huang or the suspected espionage links surrounding Alice Huang. It also did not specify the reason behind his departure, instead acknowledging his "profound" contributions to Nvidia.

Huang To Forfeit $108 Million In Unvested Nvidia Shares

Huang's departure will also have significant financial consequences. He is set to forfeit approximately $108 million worth of unvested Nvidia shares following his exit from the company.

One of Nvidia's co-founders, Huang had accumulated 310,000 shares through the company's equity incentive plan over the years. However, the unvested portion of his holdings will not remain with him following his resignation.

Former Nvidia CEO Hires Legal Team

Meanwhile, as the controversy continues to unfold, The New York Times reported that Huang has hired the law firm Paul Weiss to handle his legal case.

He will be represented by the firm's attorneys, Melinda Haag and Walter Brown. The development comes as the allegations surrounding his personal relationships and the reported intelligence investigation continue to draw attention.