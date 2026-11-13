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English NewsNewsDubai Airport Suspends SpiceJet Check-Ins Over Rs 35.8-Crore Dues, Four India-Bound Flights Cancelled

Dubai Airport Suspends SpiceJet Check-Ins Over Rs 35.8-Crore Dues, Four India-Bound Flights Cancelled

SpiceJet faces another setback as Dubai Airport suspends check-in services over Rs 35.8 crore dues, forcing four India-bound flight cancellations.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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  • This setback adds to SpiceJet's broader financial and operational woes.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet has suffered another operational setback after Dubai International Airport suspended its check-in services over unpaid dues exceeding 14 million UAE dirhams (approximately Rs 35.8 crore). The action, which came into effect on November 12, resulted in the cancellation of four flights bound for India and prompted the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) to summon the airline's station manager.

The suspension followed the airline's failure to clear outstanding payments despite receiving a final warning from Dubai Airports. The development has also raised concerns over passenger handling, with authorities directing the carrier to make alternative arrangements for affected travellers.

SpiceJet Misses Final Payment Deadline

Dubai Airports had issued a warning to SpiceJet on November 9, stating that its outstanding dues had reached 14 million dirhams. The airport operator reportedly said it had not received any payments from the airline since October 13 and would suspend check-in operations if the entire amount remained unpaid.

With the deadline missed, the restriction was enforced on November 12. However, two services, SG-5115 to Ahmedabad and SG-5106 to Delhi, operated as scheduled because they were due to depart before the suspension took effect. Ground-handling company dnata was permitted to process passengers on these flights, as per reports.

Following the enforcement, SpiceJet's Dubai station manager instructed the operations team to cancel the remaining departures.

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Dubai Aviation Authority Summons Airline Manager

Four flights to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were subsequently grounded. These services had reportedly been scheduled to operate as ferry flights without passengers.

An internal email accessed by Informist indicated that the cancellations followed non-payment of dues to dnata, which handles ground operations at the airport.

The disruption prompted the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to summon SpiceJet's station manager over the airline's failure to communicate the cancellations to affected passengers.

The regulator directed the carrier to formally inform travellers, arrange alternative flights and provide hotel accommodation and transportation to those stranded.

The check-in restriction was limited to November 12, according to the correspondence.

SpiceJet Faces Mounting Operational Challenges

The latest setback comes amid growing financial and operational difficulties for the airline. SpiceJet is reportedly operating around 65 scheduled flights daily while cancelling 15 to 20 services, with several others experiencing delays of three to five hours.

Its operational fleet has reportedly fallen to approximately 12 aircraft, including three grounded amid payment disputes. Employees have also reportedly been awaiting salaries since June 2026.

The airline's outstanding payments to aircraft lessors, fuel suppliers, airport operators and ground-handling agencies have further complicated operations. Several essential service providers have reportedly shifted SpiceJet to advance-payment arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What broader operational challenges is SpiceJet currently facing?

SpiceJet faces significant financial and operational difficulties, including a reduced fleet and delayed employee salaries. Many service providers now require advance payments.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
SpiceJet SpiceJet Dubai Flights Dubai International Airport
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