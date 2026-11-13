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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Oppose Release Of ‘Phantom’, Accuse Makers Of Proceeding Without Consent

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents Oppose Release Of ‘Phantom’, Accuse Makers Of Proceeding Without Consent

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents alleged that the music label behind ‘Phantom’ released the track without obtaining the family’s consent or authorisation.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, have raised objections to the release of his track Phantom by Saga Music. They allege that the music label went ahead with the launch without obtaining the family’s consent or authorisation.

In a statement quoted by ANI, the couple said they had requested the label to put the release on hold and discuss the matter with them before taking any further steps. However, they alleged that Saga Music proceeded with the launch despite their objections. 

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The singer’s parents are now exploring legal options to protect their son’s legacy and the rights associated with his music.

They also urged other artists, producers and music labels claiming to possess rights or agreements related to the Punjabi singer’s songs to approach the family before announcing or releasing any of his tracks. 

Family Earlier Objected Over His Unreleased Music

This is not the first time the singer’s parents have raised concerns over the use and release of his unreleased tracks.

In 2022, Salim-Sulaiman planned to release Jaandi Vaar, a song featuring Sidhu Moose Wala and Afsana Khan. However, the singer’s family opposed the release and moved the court. A court in Mansa then paused the release of the song and directed the removal of its promotional material.

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Another of Moose Wala’s tracks, SYL, was leaked online before its scheduled release. Following the leak, his family filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals. They also appealed to producers who had worked with the singer not to circulate or release any of his recordings, whether complete or unfinished, warning that they would pursue legal action against those responsible for unauthorised leaks.

The couple had also raised concerns about not receiving payments generated through their son’s music. After alleging that the police were not acting promptly on their complaint, they staged a protest outside a senior police officer’s office. Following this, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) met with them.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gunmen in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. His killing came a day after the Punjab government withdrew part of his security cover.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Sidhu Moose Wala's parents objecting to the release of his song 'Phantom'?

They allege that Saga Music released the track without obtaining their family's consent or authorization. They had previously requested the label to put the release on hold.

Have Sidhu Moose Wala's parents objected to the release of his music before?

Yes, they previously opposed the release of 'Jaandi Vaar' by Salim-Sulaiman, which was paused by a court. They also filed a police complaint after his track 'SYL' was leaked online.

What have the singer's parents requested from other artists and labels regarding his unreleased music?

They urged other artists, producers, and labels claiming rights to his songs to approach the family before announcing or releasing any tracks. They warned of legal action for unauthorized releases.

What other concerns have Sidhu Moose Wala's parents raised about his music?

They have also expressed concerns about not receiving payments generated through their son's music. They even staged a protest after alleging police inaction on their complaint.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Phantom Sidhu Moose Wala Breaking News ABP Live ENtertainment News
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