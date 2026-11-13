Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, have raised objections to the release of his track Phantom by Saga Music. They allege that the music label went ahead with the launch without obtaining the family’s consent or authorisation.

In a statement quoted by ANI, the couple said they had requested the label to put the release on hold and discuss the matter with them before taking any further steps. However, they alleged that Saga Music proceeded with the launch despite their objections.

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The singer’s parents are now exploring legal options to protect their son’s legacy and the rights associated with his music.

They also urged other artists, producers and music labels claiming to possess rights or agreements related to the Punjabi singer’s songs to approach the family before announcing or releasing any of his tracks.

Family Earlier Objected Over His Unreleased Music

This is not the first time the singer’s parents have raised concerns over the use and release of his unreleased tracks.

In 2022, Salim-Sulaiman planned to release Jaandi Vaar, a song featuring Sidhu Moose Wala and Afsana Khan. However, the singer’s family opposed the release and moved the court. A court in Mansa then paused the release of the song and directed the removal of its promotional material.

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Another of Moose Wala’s tracks, SYL, was leaked online before its scheduled release. Following the leak, his family filed a police complaint against unidentified individuals. They also appealed to producers who had worked with the singer not to circulate or release any of his recordings, whether complete or unfinished, warning that they would pursue legal action against those responsible for unauthorised leaks.

The couple had also raised concerns about not receiving payments generated through their son’s music. After alleging that the police were not acting promptly on their complaint, they staged a protest outside a senior police officer’s office. Following this, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) met with them.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gunmen in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. His killing came a day after the Punjab government withdrew part of his security cover.