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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Sohail Khan, Samay Raina, Maniesh Paul And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan, Samay Raina, Maniesh Paul And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul with wife Ashita Patel, Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Natasha Stankovic grab attention with their latest celebrity appearances in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul with wife Ashita Patel, Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Natasha Stankovic grab attention with their latest celebrity appearances in Mumbai.

Samay Raina, Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul with wife Ashita Patel, Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Natasha Stankovic spotted during their latest public appearances.

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Maniesh Paul was spotted with his wife, Ashita Patel. The couple made a joint appearance, drawing attention from the paparazzi.
Maniesh Paul was spotted with his wife, Ashita Patel. The couple made a joint appearance, drawing attention from the paparazzi.
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Sohail Khan was also spotted during a public appearance. The Bollywood personality, known for his work as an actor, director and producer, grabbed attention with his latest outing.
Sohail Khan was also spotted during a public appearance. The Bollywood personality, known for his work as an actor, director and producer, grabbed attention with his latest outing.
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Samay Raina was spotted making a public appearance. Known for his sharp wit, distinctive comic style and popularity in the digital entertainment space, Samay often grabs attention with his appearances.
Samay Raina was spotted making a public appearance. Known for his sharp wit, distinctive comic style and popularity in the digital entertainment space, Samay often grabs attention with his appearances.
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Natasha Stankovic was spotted after her gym session, making a casual appearance as she stepped out following her workout.
Natasha Stankovic was spotted after her gym session, making a casual appearance as she stepped out following her workout.
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Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted together on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show'. The comedian couple, who are associated with the show, were seen at the shooting location. Their appearance brought attention to the ongoing shoot, with Bharti and Haarsh continuing their television collaboration.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were spotted together on the sets of 'The Indian Game Show'. The comedian couple, who are associated with the show, were seen at the shooting location. Their appearance brought attention to the ongoing shoot, with Bharti and Haarsh continuing their television collaboration.
Published at : 12 Nov 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Maniesh Paul Natasha Stankovic Mumbai Spotting Celeb Spotted Ashita Patel

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