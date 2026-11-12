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Celeb Spotted | Sohail Khan, Samay Raina, Maniesh Paul And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul with wife Ashita Patel, Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Natasha Stankovic grab attention with their latest celebrity appearances in Mumbai.
Samay Raina, Sohail Khan, Maniesh Paul with wife Ashita Patel, Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Natasha Stankovic spotted during their latest public appearances.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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