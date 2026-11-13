Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scout aggressively fought Yug, leading to season-long nomination.

He later made crude remarks to Love, igniting a heated argument.

A promo showed Scout shaving his head, surprising housemates.

Scout was seen crying alone and climbing a tree.

Scout OP has found himself at the centre of back-to-back confrontations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. After an agressive fight with Yug DSA during a task, the contestant got into another heated exchange, this time with Love Gill. As the arguments gained pace, a new promo showed Scout taking an unexpected step by shaving his head, leaving the other housemates surprised.

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'Tere Pant Mai Toh Naada Tha Hi Nahi'

During a conversation, Love Gill teased Scout OP by singing Salman Khan's song Character Dheela from film Ready. Pointing towards him, she sang the lyrics, "Mai karun toh saa** character dheela hai."

Scout responded, "Already dheela tha, tujhe karne ki need nahi hai." [It was already loose; you didn’t need to loosen it any further.]

Love initially laughed off his reply and said, "Bakwaas mat kar." [Don't talk rubbish.]

However, the exchange soon took an uncomfortable turn when Scout made another remark.

He told her, "Hamari pant mai naade lagi hain, tere pant mai naade the hi nahi." [Our trousers have drawstrings, but your trousers didn’t have any drawstrings at all.]

Love immediately objected, warning him, "Tu bt mai chala jaega, bakwaas mat kar." [You’ll end up in trouble, so stop talking nonsense.]

Scout literally cracked a joke , Love was even laughing 💯 But when Everyone proved Love she suddenly got angry and started a fight with Scout She is really an attention seeker she is 🙏 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill https://t.co/Q0qF3anScJ — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐧🍷 (@Tarun_Corre) November 12, 2026

Qazi Touqeer also questioned Scout about what he had said, while Qazi asked, "Kya bole jaa raha hai Scout?" [What are you saying Scout?] Scout laughed and defended himself, saying, "Kahawat hai." [It's a saying.]

Kanika Mann and Gullu then encouraged Love to ask Scout to take back his words. Love confronted him directly, saying, "Kya bola tune abhi? Woh mazzak nahi tha." [What did you say? That wasn't a joke.]

She further warned him, "Tujhe maine itni freedom nahi di ki tu ye sab cheeze bole. Make sure kiya kar ki tu bol kya raha hai." [I haven’t given you so much freedom that you can say all these things. Make sure you think about what you’re saying.]

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Scout OP Gets Punished After Clashh With Yung DSA

This wasn't Scout's only confrontation in the house. Earlier on the same episode, he had a major argument with Yung DSA during a task. The verbal exchange escalated when Scout aggressively pushed Yung back, prompting Bigg Boss to take action.

The incident also affected their friendship, with Yung expressing his disappointment over Scout's behaviour. Bigg Boss announced strict consequences for Scout: he would remain nominated for the entire season and would no longer be eligible to become the house captain. He would also lose the opportunity to regain his lifeline.

'Bigg Boss 20' Promo Shows Scout OP Shaving His Head

After the two confrontations, the makers released a promo showing Scout in a completely different avatar. In the clip, he is seen shaving off all his hair in the bathroom area. His new look leaves Mahi Vij and Love Gill visibly surprised.

The promo also shows Scout climbing a tree in the garden area while Uditi sits nearby. He asks her, "Uditi, zyada uncha hai kya ye?"

Uditi responds, "Haa matlab koodna mat." [Yes, don't jump]

Scout then replies, "Mera mann kar raha hai." [I feel like it.]

The clip also shows Scout crying alone following his clash with Love. After the heated exchanges and Love's strong reaction to his remark, his emotional moment has added another dramatic turn to the upcoming episode.