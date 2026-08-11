Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja reacted to Govinda's viral video, citing corrupted intellect.

Speculation surrounds Govinda's alleged four-year affair with Komal Rani.

Govinda made cryptic remarks, announced new film Roopa with Komal.

Sunita Ahuja has reacted to Govinda’s viral video with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar amid speculation about the actor’s alleged extramarital affair. She appeared to take a dig at Govinda, saying that his “uski buddhi bhrasht ho gai hai” and that he is therefore doing “all this”. She also said that the media and Govinda’s fans should answer questions surrounding him instead of asking her.

Govinda, however, has never publicly admitted to reports of an alleged affair. Recently, a video of the actor with Komal at an airport fuelled further speculation about their relationship.

Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda’s Viral Video

When paparazzi asked Sunita about Govinda’s viral video with Komal, she responded, “Have you ever heard the saying, ‘Vinash kale vipreet buddhi’? Uski buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai, isliye ye sab karta hai woh, kya bolu abhi [When destruction is near, one’s wisdom fails. His intellect has been corrupted, so he does all this. What can I say now?]”

The paparazzi then asked her about people saying that “Hero No. 1” had become “Cheater No. 1”.

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Reacting to this, Sunita said, “Ye question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai ki jab main bol rahi hoon koi cheez toh sab mujhe troll karte hain. Ab main chahti hoon ki Govinda ke fans aur media ab jawab dein. Mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai [I want to ask this question to Govinda’s fans. Whenever I say something, everyone trolls me. Now I want Govinda’s fans and the media to answer this. Don’t ask me; I have no interest.]”

Her reaction comes amid speculation that Govinda and Komal have allegedly been in a relationship for four years. However, there has been no confirmation of the claim, and neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly addressed it.

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The speculations came as Sunita, during an interview with MissMalini, was asked about the name Komal. During the conversation, she said, “There is a little confusion in this.”

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She went on to say, “I hate this name and change it. There is a girl named Komal, some XYZ. I hate her.” Sunita had also said that she would not forgive Govinda if she ever found evidence of an affair.

Govinda’s Reaction To Extramarital Affair Rumours

An old statement by Govinda about extramarital affairs has also resurfaced online. During a recent interaction with news agency ANI, the actor said he was “a little innocent” until the age of 34.

“I was a little innocent until I was 34, and I feel bad that I was like that,” he said.

He also appeared to comment on rumours of affairs, saying, “You live in a sweet shop and come out hungry - what a sad thing.” While some social media users linked it to the ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life, others believe the actor may have been referring to his relationship with Sunita.

During the same interview, Govinda also spoke about Sunita, saying that she abuses him and that he enjoys it. He added that he even puts up with her scolding.

Govinda’s Work Front

On the professional front, Govinda is set to star in the upcoming film Roopa, which he announced at a press conference. The film will see him share the screen with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The actor has also said that he hopes to deliver six consecutive blockbusters with Komal, similar to his successful run in the past.