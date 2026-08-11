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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesEmraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mehmood In RD Burman’s Biopic: ‘Haven’t Been Approached’

Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Reports Of Playing Mehmood In RD Burman’s Biopic: ‘Haven’t Been Approached’

Emraan Hashmi clarified that he has neither been approached by the makers nor is he playing Mehmood in the biopic.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emraan Hashmi denied reports playing Mehmood in a biopic.
  • Hashmi will star in 'Awarapan' sequel releasing August 14.
  • Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi also feature; Shivam returns.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has cleared the air surrounding reports of him portraying the legendary actor and comedian Mehmood.

In an X post, Hashmi addressed the ongoing speculation and wrote, "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it."

This came after multiple reports surfaced, stating that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play Mehmood in an R.D. Burman biopic.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in the much-awaited 'Awarapan' sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14

Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, offering the first full glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite.

The trailer presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world

The trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of his most memorable screen characters

The makers describe his comeback by stating, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped."

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Emraan Hashmi playing Mehmood in a biopic?

No, Emraan Hashmi has clarified that reports of him portraying Mehmood are untrue. He stated he has not been approached for the film and is not doing it.

What is Emraan Hashmi's next film project?

Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in the much-awaited 'Awarapan' sequel. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films.

When will 'Awarapan 2' be released?

The 'Awarapan' sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, nearly two decades after the original.

Who are the main cast members in 'Awarapan 2'?

Emraan Hashmi stars as Shivam Pandit. Disha Patani plays Zara in an action-heavy role, and Shabana Azmi portrays the film's antagonist, Nafisa.

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Biopic Mehmood Awarapan
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