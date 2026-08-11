Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi denied reports playing Mehmood in a biopic.

Hashmi will star in 'Awarapan' sequel releasing August 14.

Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi also feature; Shivam returns.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has cleared the air surrounding reports of him portraying the legendary actor and comedian Mehmood.



In an X post, Hashmi addressed the ongoing speculation and wrote, "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it."

Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 10, 2026

This came after multiple reports surfaced, stating that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play Mehmood in an R.D. Burman biopic.



Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in the much-awaited 'Awarapan' sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14



Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa



Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, offering the first full glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite.

The trailer presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world



The trailer marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of his most memorable screen characters



The makers describe his comeback by stating, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped."

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)