Saif Ali Khan Plays Electric Guitar On Balcony In Jam Session: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saif Ali Khan shared balcony jam session video playing guitar.

Actor previously jammed with rock bands and son Taimur.

Saif also went viral for KBC ghee prize moment.

Saif Ali Khan has given fans a glimpse of his musical side, sharing a video of himself playing the electric guitar alongside a small band set up on his balcony. The actor, known for his love of music, turned the space into a mini jam session, complete with amplifiers and fellow musicians playing drums and other instruments.

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Saif Ali Khan Shares Glimpse Of Balcony Jam Session

In the video, Saif can be seen strumming a yellow electric guitar as the musicians accompany him. The balcony setup features amplifiers and other musical equipment, creating a small performance space at home.

Adding a humorous touch to the post, the actor wrote, “Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway.”

Saif has previously shown off his guitar-playing skills and has also performed with rock bands, including Parikrama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

Saif And Taimur Have Jammed Together At Home

In May 2025, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared pictures of the actor jamming with their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, at home.

Kareena had missed a Guns N' Roses concert but found her own musicians at home. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Might have missed Guns N' Roses... but I got my own band people.”

Saif Ali Khan's Love For Books And Instagram Debut

Music isn't Saif's only interest. The actor has also offered fans a glimpse of his love for books. After making his Instagram debut, he shared a post dedicated to the Pataudi Library, featuring pictures of himself posing among the books and reading.

Another detail from his Instagram debut caught fans' attention: Saif followed only one account, that of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Many followers praised the gesture, calling him a “green flag” for choosing to follow his wife and nobody else.

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Saif Ali Khan's Viral Ghee Prize Moment

Saif has also made headlines for his reaction to winning a two-year supply of ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show with Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan.

His excitement after learning about the prize quickly went viral, earning him the affectionate nickname “ghee legend” among fans.

More recently, Saif appeared alongside Kareena on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he jokingly clarified that he was yet to receive the prize.

(With inputs from IANS)