Tanushree Dutta Was ‘Unprofessional’, Claims Hetal Yadav Recalling Film 'Apartment'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hetal Yadav found Tanushree Dutta's on-set behavior unprofessional.

Tanushree reportedly ignored instructions, objected to physical contact.

Hetal questioned Tanushree's career claims, stressing actor's professionalism.

She couldn't comment on the Tanushree-Nana Patekar incident.

Actress Hetal Yadav has described her experience of working with Tanushree Dutta as “not good”, alleging that the actress behaved unprofessionally on the sets of the 2008 film Apartment. In an interview with IANS, Hetal said she had also worked with Tanushree’s younger sister, Ishita Dutta, and found her easier to work with. She also shared her views on Tanushree’s claims about her career and addressed the controversy involving Nana Patekar, while clarifying that she could not comment on an incident she had not witnessed.

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Hetal Yadav Recalls Working With Tanushree Dutta

Speaking to IANS, Hetal said she had a difficult experience working with Tanushree, claiming that the actress sometimes failed to pay attention to instructions on set and became upset when asked to perform in a particular way.

“My experience working with Tanushree was not good. So, if you ask me honestly, I found her behaviour unprofessional.”

Hetal recalled that even filming a romantic song presented challenges, alleging that Tanushree objected to certain forms of physical contact during the shoot. The actress said she had worked on three songs for Apartment, in which she also performed a role.

She added that the repeated difficulties had left both the film’s producers and directors concerned. According to Hetal, technicians need actors to follow instructions so that a scene can be executed as planned.

Hetal Yadav Says No One Can Take Away An Actor’s Career

Hetal also discussed Tanushree’s earlier claims that she had been dropped from several projects and that producers working with her had been intimidated into withdrawing.

Questioning this account, Hetal said she believed an actor’s professional approach played an important role in sustaining a career. She argued that while an artist might lose individual projects, no one could take away their entire career.

“In my opinion, she was not honest about her work. I heard a statement she made in an interview where she said that her work had been taken away from her and her career had been ruined.”

Hetal said she had faced difficulties herself but continued to believe that setbacks did not necessarily mean the end of an actor’s career. She also cited Govinda as an example, saying that his habits had brought both positive and negative consequences in his life, despite his popularity and talent.

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Hetal Yadav On Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy

When asked about the controversy involving Tanushree and Nana Patekar, Hetal clarified that she had not been part of the film associated with the incident. Although she had worked with Tanushree on Apartment as an associate choreographer and had also acted in it, she said she had no first-hand knowledge of what had happened.

“I don’t know what that incident was, what happened or what didn’t happen. Since I didn’t witness it myself, I don’t know the details. So, I cannot pass any judgement on it.”

Hetal maintained that she could not form an opinion on the controversy without having witnessed the incident herself.