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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty Questions Love Gill And Scout OP’s Bond, Says ‘It’s Looking Absolutely Wrong’

Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty Questions Love Gill And Scout OP’s Bond, Says ‘It’s Looking Absolutely Wrong’

Rohit Shetty questions Love Gill and Scout OP’s bond on Bigg Boss 20. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he will be seen saying that their interactions look inappropriate. Social media users react.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Shetty questioned Love-Scout's sibling dynamic on Bigg Boss.
  • Shetty highlighted inappropriate massages between Love and Scout.
  • Viewers reacted; Scout's girlfriend Kashvi might appear soon.

Love Gill and Scout OP have repeatedly described their relationship on Bigg Boss 20 as that of siblings, with Love calling Scout his brother and Scout referring to Love as his sister. However, their interactions have raised eyebrows among viewers on social media. Now, host Rohit Shetty has addressed the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar, questioning the nature of their bond and telling them that some of their actions do not look appropriate.

ALSO READ: Mary Kom Eliminated From 'Bigg Boss 20'

'It's Absolutely Wrong'

In a new promo for Bigg Boss 20, Rohit Shetty asks Love Gill, "Scout aapke liye kya hai?" Love replied, "Bhai hai sir."

Rohit then points to Scout’s interactions with Love, saying, “Kabhi paer daba raha hai, haath daba raha hai, neck daba raha hai...Love woh theek nahi lag raha hai.”

He further explains his concern, adding, “Aap Scout ko bolte ho, 'Zara peeche daba de', woh aapke calves daba raha hai...it's not looking good at all.”

Scout defends his actions by saying, “Mahhi ji bhi jab bolti hain mai Mahhi ji ka bhi kar deta hu.”

However, Rohit makes his point clear, telling the two, “Jo bahar dikh raha hai woh mai aapko bol raha hu. It's looking absolutely wrong.”

Social Media Users React To Rohit Shetty's Remarks

The promo has prompted reactions from viewers, with some making fun of the situation while others have defended Scout.

One user commented, “Gamer so goated that he got a promo for his massage parlour.”

Another wrote, “I hope he realises now that Love is just using him.”

Defending Scout, a viewer said, “Whatever happens, I hope it turns out well for Scout, that’s all I’ll say. All the fans know that he isn’t like that; he is innocent at heart.”

ALSO READ: Hema Malini Dons ‘Maa Ganga’ Avatar For Dance Drama In Vrindavan: WATCH

Will Kashvi Hiranandani Enter 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Scout OP’s interactions with Love Gill have also drawn attention because Scout is reportedly in a relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani. Some social media users have questioned his behaviour towards Love in light of that relationship.

There are also rumours that Kashvi could appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage to speak to Scout about the situation. Whether she will make an appearance remains to be seen in the upcoming episode.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue did host Rohit Shetty address on 'Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar?

Rohit Shetty questioned the nature of Love Gill and Scout OP's bond. He stated that their interactions, like Scout massaging Love, looked inappropriate and

What specific actions of Love Gill and Scout OP raised concerns on 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Rohit Shetty highlighted Scout massaging Love's feet, hands, and neck. He explicitly stated that these actions

How do Love Gill and Scout OP describe their relationship on 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Love Gill and Scout OP repeatedly describe their relationship as that of siblings. Love calls Scout his brother, and Scout refers to Love as his sister.

Why are Scout OP's interactions with Love Gill drawing extra attention?

Scout's interactions are drawing attention because he is reportedly in a relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani. Viewers have questioned his behavior towards Love in light of this.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill Scout OP Kashvi Hiranandani
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