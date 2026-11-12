Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana criticized Sonia's autobiography, calling it a "self-goal".

She questioned Maneka's exit and Sonia Gandhi's citizenship timeline.

Ranaut alleged Sonia Gandhi held billions in Swiss accounts.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at Sonia Gandhi over her autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, questioning several aspects of the Congress leader’s account of events involving the Gandhi family. She called her book a “self-goal” and claimed that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi inherited his “self-goal talent” from his mother.

The actor-politician also made remarks about Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Maneka Gandhi’s exit from the family and Sonia Gandhi’s citizenship. She further raised unsubstantiated allegations about purported Swiss bank accounts.

‘Rahul Gandhi Got Self-Goal Talent From Sonia Gandhi’

In her first Instagram Story on Wednesday, Kangana described Sonia Gandhi’s biography as a “self-goal” and took a dig at the Congress leader over her account of why she did not accompany Rajiv Gandhi on the day of his assassination.

“Sonia Gandhi’s biography is such a self-goal. She explains how she avoided accompanying Rajiv Gandhi on the day of his assassination, citing issues such as tiredness and lethargy. So now we know where Rahul Gandhi got his self-goal talent from - he got it from his mama,” Kangana wrote.





In her second Story, Kangana referred to the condition Rajiv Gandhi allegedly laid down before returning to the house where Indira Gandhi was living. She wrote, “Rajiv agreed to come back to Mrs Gandhi only on one condition: Maneka must go. It was shocking even for Maneka, especially as it was around this time, after Sanjay’s death, that Sonia Gandhi decided to acquire Indian citizenship after 15 years of living in India.”





Kangana Ranaut Questions Maneka Gandhi’s Exit From Family

In her third Story, Kangana shared a clip from an interview with Maneka Gandhi and suggested that both Maneka and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been victims of a third person.

“Who was that third person? A 22-year-old widow, Maneka, was told that she must go and that she could not even sit at the same table as the others. Sonia Gandhi explains in her biography that this was because Maneka had friends in the Opposition.”

Kangana added, “But everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi was not even interested in politics and was quite open about being forced into the role of Prime Minister. So, who wanted Maneka out? Maneka was shocked because she did not know that everyone else in the family was about to die, and that this was the only way she could be deleted.”





Kangana’s Swiss Bank Account Allegations Against Sonia

In yet another Instagram Story, Kangana alleged that Sonia Gandhi became the world’s richest woman in 1991, claiming that more than $2 billion were allegedly deposited in Swiss accounts in her name.

“Without earning a single penny her whole life, how did she become the richest woman in the world in 1991? More than two billion dollars were allegedly parked in her name in Swiss accounts. Wow! After everyone in the family died, how did the supposedly poor, sympathy-seeking Italian widow suddenly become a billionaire? Why doesn't her biography clarify this?” Kangana wrote.





Sonia Gandhi’s book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins, was released on November 10. The biography has come under scrutiny amid discussions surrounding its contents and alleged factual errors.