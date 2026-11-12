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English NewsCitiesMaharashtra Horror: 20-Year-Old Woman Loses Arm After Molestation, Push From Local Train

Maharashtra Horror: 20-Year-Old Woman Loses Arm After Molestation, Push From Local Train

The accused, identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, was arrested on Wednesday following an examination of CCTV footage, a police officer said.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man molested woman in train's disabled compartment.
  • He pushed her off the train, causing severe injuries.
  • Doctors amputated her left arm due to these injuries.
  • Police arrested 53-year-old man using CCTV footage.

A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow after a 53-year-old man allegedly molested her and pushed her off a local train at Naigaon station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on November 4, police said.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, was arrested on Wednesday following an examination of CCTV footage, a police officer said.

"Since the accused had covered his face with a cloth, it was difficult to identify him, however we arrested him from his house at Naigaon," an officer from the Bhayander Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

How The Incident Unfolded

Hirmukhe, a resident of Wakipada in Naigaon East and reportedly a cancer patient, was travelling in the train's disabled compartment. The survivor, meanwhile, accidentally boarded the same compartment at Borivali during the evening rush hour while travelling on a Virar-bound fast local.

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According to police, the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation and began touching the woman inappropriately. When she objected and confronted him, an argument broke out between the two, HT reported.

The altercation continued after the train reached Naigaon station. Hirmukhe allegedly pushed the woman off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between the train and the platform.

As she attempted to get up, the train began moving, leaving her seriously injured.

Woman's Left Arm Amputated

The woman, who lives in Naigaon, was initially taken to a hospital before being shifted to Cooper Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors had to amputate her left arm below the elbow because of the severity of her injuries.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What injuries did the woman sustain in the incident?

The 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow. Doctors had to amputate it due to the severity of her injuries after she was pushed off the train.

Who was arrested in connection with the crime?

A 53-year-old man named Jitendra Hirmukhe was arrested. Police identified him using CCTV footage, despite him having covered his face.

Where did the incident take place?

The incident occurred at Naigaon station in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The woman was pushed off a Virar-bound fast local train.

How did the woman end up in the same compartment as the accused?

She accidentally boarded the disabled compartment at Borivali during evening rush hour. The accused, Jitendra Hirmukhe, was already traveling in the same compartment.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Molestation Maharashtra Maharashtra' MUMBAI Naigaon 20-Year-Old Woman Loses Arm Push From Local Train
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