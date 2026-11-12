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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

Jackie Shroff Maintains Silence When Asked About Son Tiger's Firing Incident At 'Kaali Kheti' Trailer Launch

Jackie Shroff attended the Kaali Kheti trailer launch, where a host stopped a journalist from asking him about the firing incident involving his son, Tiger Shroff.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jackie Shroff attended 'Kaali Kheti' trailer launch event.
  • First media interaction since son Tiger Shroff's firing incident.
  • Journalist attempted questioning about Tiger's attack; host intervened.
  • Jackie Shroff offered no comment on the incident.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kaali Kheti in Mumbai on Thursday, marking his first interaction with the media since the firing incident involving his son, Tiger Shroff, last month. During the press conference, a journalist attempted to ask Jackie about the attack outside a ground in Mumbai, in which Tiger sustained minor injuries, and his driver was shot. However, the event's host intervened and stopped the reporter from putting the question to the actor. Jackie, meanwhile, did not respond to the attempted question and continued with the event without making any comment.

Jackie Shroff At Kaali Kheti Trailer Launch

Jackie Shroff attended the trailer launch of Kaali Kheti in Mumbai on Thursday. The event marked his first press conference since the firing incident involving his son, actor Tiger Shroff. Although Jackie had made public appearances on the red carpet after the incident, this was the first time he faced questions from the media at an event.

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During the interaction, a journalist attempted to ask the veteran actor about the attack on Tiger. However, before Jackie could respond, the host stepped in and stopped the reporter from asking the question. Jackie did not react to the interruption and offered no comment on the incident.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

Last month, gunmen opened fire outside a ground in Mumbai where Tiger Shroff was present. The actor reportedly sustained minor injuries, while his driver was hit by a bullet. The incident drew considerable attention, with questions surrounding the attack and the safety of those present. Jackie has not made any statement about the matter during his latest public appearance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Jackie Shroff recently attend in Mumbai?

Jackie Shroff attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kaali Kheti in Mumbai. This event marked his first media interaction since the firing incident involving his son, Tiger Shroff.

Was Jackie Shroff asked about the firing incident involving his son?

A journalist attempted to ask Jackie Shroff about the incident. However, the event's host intervened and prevented the question. Jackie did not make any comment on the matter.

What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

Gunmen opened fire outside a ground in Mumbai where Tiger Shroff was present. He sustained minor injuries, and his driver was reportedly hit by a bullet.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jackie Shroff Mumbai Firing Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Tiger Shroff Attack Jackie Shroff Media Interaction Kaali Kheti Trailer Launch
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