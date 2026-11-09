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Celeb Spotted | Tejasswi Prakash, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Shreya Ghoshal and Kajal Aggarwal were spotted at the airport, while Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside Sam's Salon in Mumbai.
Celeb Spotted | Shreya Ghoshal and Kajal Aggarwal with her son were spotted at the airport, while Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside Sam's Salon.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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