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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Tejasswi Prakash, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Tejasswi Prakash, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal And More Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Shreya Ghoshal and Kajal Aggarwal were spotted at the airport, while Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside Sam's Salon in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Celeb Spotted | Shreya Ghoshal and Kajal Aggarwal were spotted at the airport, while Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside Sam's Salon in Mumbai.

Celeb Spotted | Shreya Ghoshal and Kajal Aggarwal with her son were spotted at the airport, while Tejasswi Prakash was seen outside Sam's Salon.

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Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport, accompanied by her son. The actress was seen travelling with her little one as they made their way through the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport, accompanied by her son. The actress was seen travelling with her little one as they made their way through the airport. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Shreya Ghoshal was also spotted at the airport today. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Shreya Ghoshal was also spotted at the airport today. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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The singer was seen making her way through the airport as she travelled out of the city. (Image Source: ABP Live)
The singer was seen making her way through the airport as she travelled out of the city. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted outside Sam's Salon in Mumbai. The actress was seen arriving at the salon, where she was captured by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted outside Sam's Salon in Mumbai. The actress was seen arriving at the salon, where she was captured by the paparazzi. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Rhiti Tiwari was spotted posing in front of a red brick building, dressed in an elegant white saree featuring intricate gold detailing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Rhiti Tiwari was spotted posing in front of a red brick building, dressed in an elegant white saree featuring intricate gold detailing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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The actress carried the traditional look with grace, making a stylish appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
The actress carried the traditional look with grace, making a stylish appearance. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 09 Nov 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajal Aggarwal Shreya Ghoshal TEJASSWI PRAKASH ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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