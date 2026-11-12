Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran married in Greece November 11.

Ceremony followed mangalsutra tradition, no priest present.

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin attended; Chennai reception November 21.

The composer who gave India “Why This Kolaveri Di?” has found his forever rhythm. Anirudh Ravichander married Kavya Maran, CEO and co-owner of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a destination wedding in Greece on November 11. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance. The couple, per an NDTV report, got engaged a day before, on November 10 in Greece.

Anirudh, Kavya Marry Without A Priest

The ceremony was unusual from the start. According to a Times of India report, there was no priest and no chanting of mantras. Yet the heart of the Tamil wedding tradition stayed intact: Anirudh tied the mangalsutra around Kavya’s neck as both families looked on and blessed the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

The groom’s mother also drew attention with her saree, embroidered with Hindu deities.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Calls Sonia Gandhi’s Biography A ‘Self-Goal’, Claims $2 Bn Was Allegedly Parked In Her Swiss Accounts

The guest list included cinema, politics and business. Rajinikanth, who has worked with Anirudh on films like Petta, Darbar and Jailer, arrived with his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya. Former CM and DMK president MK Stalin attended with his wife, Durga Stalin, joined by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran, among other guests.

Rajinikanth also took to the dance floor. A video of him dancing his heart out has been going viral online.

Wedding Reception On Nov 21 In Chennai

The celebrations continue with a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Film, political and business figures are expected to attend. Reports say Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran sent out invitations well before the wedding, and fans are already waiting for the photos.

ALSO READ| ‘Ramanaya’ Nears Rs 1,000 Crore In A Week; Needs Another Rs 917 Crore To Beat ‘Dhurandhar 2’

About Anirudh, Kavya

Born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Anirudh became a household name with "Why This Kolaveri Di" from 3. He went on to score blockbusters including Vikram, Beast, Jailer, Jawan and Coolie, working across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran. As CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, she is a familiar face in the stands at IPL matches, and her reactions to the action often go viral.