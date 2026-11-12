Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi urged media to highlight India's achievements, combat drug abuse.

Modi discussed media's changing landscape, rise of digital platforms.

Modi recalled past interactions, journalists predicting his CM appointment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Indian media organisations to highlight the country's achievements on the global stage and raise awareness about the fight against drug abuse. Addressing the BJP's Deepawali Milan gathering at the party's central office in New Delhi, he also spoke about the changing media landscape, the rise of digital platforms and the role of diverse opinions in strengthening democracy.

The event was hosted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Modi Remembers Early Days Of Political And Media Engagement

Modi spoke about his earlier organisational responsibilities during nationwide tours in the early 1990s, when sending press releases often meant finding a fax machine.



Recalling his role at earlier Diwali Milan gatherings, he said he would arrange chairs and look after visiting journalists. Although there were fewer cameras at the time, he said the personal connections remained strong.

PM Modi Asks Media To Take India's Story To The World

Highlighting the importance of communication in the digital age, Modi said the media had a significant responsibility in shaping how India is perceived internationally. He said, "It is diversity of opinions that has kept our democracy vibrant and Indian media plays a key role in that: I've a request for media; communication is the strongest tool in 21st century and we need to tell 'India story' to the world."

The Prime Minister also asked journalists to highlight India's achievements and contribute to public awareness campaigns.

PM Modi told journalists: "I also request you to spread awareness about fight against drug abuse."

He further said, "I request Indian media to work on success stories of the country; a lot of such work is already being done."

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From OB Vans To Mobile Phones: Modi On Changing Media Landscape

Reflecting on the transformation of journalism over the past 25 years, Modi said technological advancements had changed how news is produced, distributed and consumed.

PM said: "Over the past 25 years, a lot has changed. The country has changed, the world has changed, and so has the way politics is conducted. Changing technology has also transformed the media landscape considerably. While it has made the functioning of traditional media organisations somewhat easier, it has also brought new challenges. Earlier, the struggle was with large OB vans."

VIDEO | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi participates in 'Deepawali Milan' at BJP Headquarters. He says, "I have long shared a natural connection with your world. From press releases to Instagram reels, I have witnessed a long evolution in the media and in media engagement. I recall that in the early 1990s, I was entrusted with organisational responsibilities during two major nationwide tours. In those days, one even had to hunt for a fax machine just to send out a press release. When I moved to Delhi, I continued to hold these responsibilities, back when the party operated from its office on Ashoka Road. Even then, 'Diwali Milan' used to take place, and my role at these events was to arrange the chairs and look after all of you, that was the work I did.But back then, there were fewer cameras, yet the intimacy of relationships remained the same." (Source: Narendra Modi YT) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026



He observed that smartphones had effectively become mobile broadcasting platforms, allowing individuals to operate their own channels and podcasts. Comparing the changing nature of public discussions, he recalled how every neighbourhood once had a cricket expert who analysed Sachin Tendulkar's performance. Today, he said, people have opinions on almost every news development.

Modi added that these differing viewpoints were essential to India's democratic culture and acknowledged the media's contribution to keeping public discourse vibrant.

Modi Recalls Journalists Predicting His Gujarat CM Appointment

The Prime Minister also revisited his association with journalists, recalling the period in 2001 when he was preparing to take over as Gujarat Chief Minister. He said that only a handful of senior BJP leaders knew about the decision when a group of journalists unexpectedly walked into his room at the party's then office at 11 Ashoka Road.

According to Modi, the journalists demanded sweets after learning about his impending appointment, even though he initially denied knowing about it.

He recalled that several journalists later attended his swearing-in ceremony in Gujarat at their own expense, not for professional coverage but out of personal affection and friendship.

Meanwhile, BJP president Nitin Nabin highlighted the Prime Minister's tradition of celebrating Diwali with armed forces personnel, including visits to INS Vikrant and remote border locations.

He described Modi's interactions with soldiers during the festival as a special tradition that provided opportunities for personal engagement with them.