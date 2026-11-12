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English NewsNewsIndia‘Tell India’s Story To The World’: PM Modi Urges Media To Highlight Successes, Fight Drug Abuse

‘Tell India’s Story To The World’: PM Modi Urges Media To Highlight Successes, Fight Drug Abuse

PM Modi urges journalists to highlight India's achievements globally and spread awareness about drug abuse at BJP's Deepawali Milan in New Delhi.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi urged media to highlight India's achievements, combat drug abuse.
  • Modi discussed media's changing landscape, rise of digital platforms.
  • Modi recalled past interactions, journalists predicting his CM appointment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Indian media organisations to highlight the country's achievements on the global stage and raise awareness about the fight against drug abuse. Addressing the BJP's Deepawali Milan gathering at the party's central office in New Delhi, he also spoke about the changing media landscape, the rise of digital platforms and the role of diverse opinions in strengthening democracy.

The event was hosted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Modi Remembers Early Days Of Political And Media Engagement

Modi spoke about his earlier organisational responsibilities during nationwide tours in the early 1990s, when sending press releases often meant finding a fax machine.

Recalling his role at earlier Diwali Milan gatherings, he said he would arrange chairs and look after visiting journalists. Although there were fewer cameras at the time, he said the personal connections remained strong.

PM Modi Asks Media To Take India's Story To The World

Highlighting the importance of communication in the digital age, Modi said the media had a significant responsibility in shaping how India is perceived internationally. He said, "It is diversity of opinions that has kept our democracy vibrant and Indian media plays a key role in that: I've a request for media; communication is the strongest tool in 21st century and we need to tell 'India story' to the world."

The Prime Minister also asked journalists to highlight India's achievements and contribute to public awareness campaigns.

PM Modi told journalists: "I also request you to spread awareness about fight against drug abuse."

He further said, "I request Indian media to work on success stories of the country; a lot of such work is already being done."

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From OB Vans To Mobile Phones: Modi On Changing Media Landscape

Reflecting on the transformation of journalism over the past 25 years, Modi said technological advancements had changed how news is produced, distributed and consumed.

PM said: "Over the past 25 years, a lot has changed. The country has changed, the world has changed, and so has the way politics is conducted. Changing technology has also transformed the media landscape considerably. While it has made the functioning of traditional media organisations somewhat easier, it has also brought new challenges. Earlier, the struggle was with large OB vans."


He observed that smartphones had effectively become mobile broadcasting platforms, allowing individuals to operate their own channels and podcasts. Comparing the changing nature of public discussions, he recalled how every neighbourhood once had a cricket expert who analysed Sachin Tendulkar's performance. Today, he said, people have opinions on almost every news development.

Modi added that these differing viewpoints were essential to India's democratic culture and acknowledged the media's contribution to keeping public discourse vibrant.

Modi Recalls Journalists Predicting His Gujarat CM Appointment

The Prime Minister also revisited his association with journalists, recalling the period in 2001 when he was preparing to take over as Gujarat Chief Minister. He said that only a handful of senior BJP leaders knew about the decision when a group of journalists unexpectedly walked into his room at the party's then office at 11 Ashoka Road.

According to Modi, the journalists demanded sweets after learning about his impending appointment, even though he initially denied knowing about it.

He recalled that several journalists later attended his swearing-in ceremony in Gujarat at their own expense, not for professional coverage but out of personal affection and friendship.

Meanwhile, BJP president Nitin Nabin highlighted the Prime Minister's tradition of celebrating Diwali with armed forces personnel, including visits to INS Vikrant and remote border locations.

He described Modi's interactions with soldiers during the festival as a special tradition that provided opportunities for personal engagement with them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Prime Minister Modi's main requests to Indian media organizations?

PM Modi urged them to highlight India's achievements on the global stage and raise awareness about the fight against drug abuse. He emphasized the importance of telling 'India's story' to the world.

How has the media landscape changed over the past 25 years, according to PM Modi?

PM Modi noted technological advancements have transformed news production and consumption. Smartphones now act as mobile broadcasting platforms, contributing to diverse opinions and a vibrant democracy.

What role does the diversity of opinions play in India's democracy, as highlighted by PM Modi?

PM Modi stated that the diversity of opinions is crucial for keeping India's democracy vibrant. He acknowledged the media's key role in fostering this diverse public discourse.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Diwali Milan Narendra Modi Media Address BJP Deepawali Milan
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