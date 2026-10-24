Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Received Handler Updates Through Calls, Messages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shooters allegedly received real-time police investigation updates.

Information relayed reportedly helped suspects avoid earlier arrest.

Conventional call helped police trace, leading to Kota arrests.

Three alleged shooters and ten total people arrested.

Mumbai Police are investigating how the shooters involved in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car allegedly received real-time updates about the probe. According to police sources, the accused remained in contact with their handler through phone calls and messages, while someone may have been monitoring television news coverage and passing information to them.

Investigators suspect the updates helped the shooters track the progress of the police operation and change their movements to avoid arrest.

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Shooters Allegedly Received Police Investigation Updates

According to police sources, the shooters were informed about how far investigators had progressed in identifying and locating them. When footage of the incident and videos recorded by vloggers showed the accused’s faces on television, one of the suspects, Rehan Ansari, was reportedly messaged and warned to leave the area.

Investigators suspect someone was watching television news channels and relaying the information to the shooters. However, the identity of the person allegedly sharing these updates has not yet been established.

Anil Pandit, Other Accused Under Scanner

Police are examining whether Anil Pandit, who is suspected to be in the US, or Ankit Khatak and Sameer Khatri, who were recently arrested in Sonipat, may have been among those communicating instructions to Rehan through a messaging app.

According to police sources, investigators have recovered videos, photographs and details of conversations from the accused. The probe has also indicated that the suspects changed their modes of transport after receiving updates about police movements.

Shooters Escaped By Bike, Then Used Trains And Cabs

The three accused allegedly fled on a motorcycle after firing at Tiger Shroff’s car on October 18. They later travelled to different locations by train and cab.

Police sources said the accused relied on internet-based calling rather than regular mobile-network calls, making their conversations harder to trace. However, they reportedly made a conventional phone call to a cab driver, which helped investigators establish a lead about their movements.

Following information shared by Mumbai Police, the three suspects were arrested on a train in Kota, Rajasthan.

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10 Arrests Made In The Case

Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far. The three men accused of carrying out the firing, Phool Singh, 18, Rehan Raisuddin Ansari, 18, and Hrithik Mahato, 22, are in police custody until October 31.