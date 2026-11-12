NEET UG 2026: 411 MBBS Seats Remain Vacant After Special Stray Round; Is High Fee A Factor?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 400 MBBS seats remain unfilled after special round.

Special round offered 948 seats, only 537 were allotted.

High private college fees suspected reason for vacancies.

Allotted candidates must report to colleges by November 16.

More than 400 MBBS seats remain unfilled across medical colleges even after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducted the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round. The number of vacant seats has drawn attention to the affordability of medical education, particularly in private medical colleges, where higher tuition fees may have influenced admission decisions.

According to figures reported by The Times of India, the special round included 948 vacant MBBS seats in its seat matrix. However, only 537 seats were allotted, leaving 411 positions unfilled.

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Experts believe that the high cost of pursuing an MBBS course may have discouraged some candidates from accepting the available seats, particularly those that exceeded their financial capacity. However, no official allotment data or confirmation from the authorities establishes fee concerns as the reason behind individual candidates' decisions or the remaining vacancies.

The development has brought renewed attention to the financial challenges faced by medical aspirants seeking admission after qualifying for NEET UG 2026.

NEET UG 2026: Over 400 MBBS Seats Remain Unfilled

The special stray vacancy round was conducted to fill MBBS seats that remained vacant after earlier counselling rounds. Despite this additional opportunity, a considerable number of seats could not be allotted.

The reported figures indicate the following:

Total vacant MBBS seats included in the special round: 948

Seats allotted: 537

Seats remaining vacant: 411

The difference between the available seats and successful allotments has raised questions about the factors affecting candidates' admission choices. While financial considerations are being discussed as a possible factor, the available data does not establish why individual seats remained vacant.

High Fees In Private Medical Colleges Raise Concerns

The cost of medical education has emerged as a possible factor behind the unfilled seats. Experts believe that some NEET-qualified candidates may have been reluctant to accept admission where the overall course expenditure exceeded their budgets.

Private medical colleges can involve substantial financial commitments, making affordability an important consideration for families during the admission process.

However, it is important to note that the available allotment figures do not provide a college-wise or candidate-wise explanation for the vacant seats. Therefore, high fees should be viewed as a possible concern rather than a confirmed reason for all 411 vacancies.

How To Check NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result

Step 1: Visit the official Medical Counselling Committee website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the UG Medical Counselling section and open the Current Events page.

Step 3: Find and select the link titled “Provisional Result for UG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS and 5th Round of BDS/BSc Nursing 2026”.

Step 4: The provisional allotment result will open as a PDF document.

Step 5: Use the search function by pressing Ctrl + F on a computer and enter your NEET UG roll number or rank.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned against your candidature, including the allotted college, course, quota, category and allotment remarks.

Step 7: Download the PDF and retain a copy for future reference.

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NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Round Result: Important Dates

The MCC released the provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round on November 5, two days ahead of its originally scheduled announcement on November 7.

Candidates were given an opportunity to report discrepancies or raise grievances against the provisional allotment list within the prescribed period.

The important dates associated with the counselling round were:

Scheduled provisional result date: November 7, 2026

Provisional result declaration: November 5, 2026

Last date to submit grievances: November 6, 2026, up to 11 AM

Reporting period for allotted candidates: November 7 to 16, 2026

The provisional allotment covered the MBBS Special Stray Vacancy Round and the fifth round of BDS/BSc Nursing counselling.

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