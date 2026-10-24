‘Time To Be A Baddie’: Kriti Sanon Calls Out Trolls Over Her Rakhi Outfit Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon addressed moral policing over her festive ad attire.

Her outfit sparked prime-time debates and significant online backlash.

Sanon questioned judging women's choices, advocating personal privacy.

She reiterated: culture resides in the heart, not the neckline.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has called out the relentless moral policing directed at female actors, looking back at the massive online outrage over her festive wardrobe that ended up becoming a prime-time television spectacle. Appearing as a guest on Season 6 of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular chat show What Women Want, the National Award-winning star addressed the backlash with a mix of disbelief and sharp defiance.

‘A Six-Person Prime-Time Debate’

Speaking about how a woman’s personal choices are blown out of proportion, Kriti recalled the controversy surrounding her festive ad outfit and stated "I couldn’t believe it… when my choli became like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news." A visibly unsurprised Kareena Kapoor Khan instantly nodded along, validating her frustration with a crisp, "I know."

Reflecting on the double standards and constant scrutiny women face, Kriti highlighted how that very pressure forces a woman to drop the "good girl" expectations and unleash her inner baddie to stand her ground. When asked what women truly seek in today’s world, the Mimi actor added: "What women actually want is to not be judged and for people to actually mind their own business."

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What Triggered The Controversy?

The controversy dates back to a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan commercial featuring Kriti in an Indo-Western outfit, a draped skirt with a modern bralette-style choli. While the campaign portrayed the bond of protection between siblings (including her pet dog), a section of netizens and commentators slammed the neckline as "inappropriate" for a traditional festival. The moral policing rapidly spiralled, turning into full-fledged TV studio debates and prompting intense social media discourse before the brand ultimately took down the campaign.

The online sphere became heavily divided. While many users defended her choice of clothing as modern ethnic wear and pointed out the hypocrisy of judging women's attires while ignoring men's, others labelled the outfit "inappropriate". Kangana Ranaut also waded into the controversy, criticising the advertisement as "intentionally creepy". She questioned why anyone would celebrate a festival in what she compared to a bikini or undergarments

‘Culture Is In The Heart, Not The Neckline’

This isn't the first time Kriti has confronted the fashion police. When the ad controversy initially flared, the actor took to social media to call out the hypocrisy: "When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes! Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline," she had shared.

Mirchi Plus' What Women Want Season 6 features unfiltered conversations with Kareena Kapoor Khan, engaging stars on gender dynamics, online trolling, and modern womanhood.