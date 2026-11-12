Jensen Huang Faces Possible Nvidia Exit As Board Weighs Removal Amid Chinese Spy Affair Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia board may consider removing CEO Jensen Huang.

Scrutiny arises from his alleged relationships and conduct.

One partner is reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence.

Another relationship involved a subordinate; an NDA was signed.

Nvidia’s board of directors is reportedly preparing to consider removing co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, as the chipmaking giant faces growing scrutiny over allegations involving his personal relationships, including claims linking a woman he was involved with to Chinese intelligence.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the board could meet as early as Wednesday to discuss Huang’s future at the company. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, suggests that the controversy surrounding the 63-year-old executive has reached the boardroom.

CBS News separately reported that the Donald Trump administration is aware of the board’s reported plans.

The reported development marks a significant escalation in the controversy surrounding Huang, who has led Nvidia for more than three decades. The allegations involve two separate extramarital relationships, both of which have drawn attention amid questions about their potential implications for the company.

Second Relationship With Senior Nvidia Executive

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Huang was allegedly involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reportedly reported directly to him.

The newspaper cited five people who had previously worked at Nvidia and confirmed the alleged relationship. It also reported that Huang and Powell were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel during the company's annual GTC developer conference in San Jose in March.

According to the NYT, a bystander recorded the interaction on a mobile phone. Three people briefed on the incident told the newspaper that Huang’s security personnel noticed the recording and confronted the individual. The person was subsequently asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

When contacted by the New York Times on Wednesday and asked about his alleged relationship with Powell, Huang reportedly said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly.” He then ended the call.

Huang Admits To Extramarital Relationship

The latest allegations follow Huang’s admission that he had an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. The two are not related.

In a message to Nvidia employees over the weekend, the CEO acknowledged his infidelity and apologised for his actions.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang wrote in the message.

The relationship has attracted particular scrutiny because US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect Alice Huang of being an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.

The allegations have added another layer of concern around the Nvidia chief, with reports of his personal relationships now intersecting with questions involving national security and corporate leadership. However, the reported plans for a board meeting and any potential decision on Huang’s position remain subject to confirmation.