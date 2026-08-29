Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Moves Court To Plead Guilty, Seeks Reduced Sentence

In a fresh development in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh has approached the court with a request to plead guilty and seek leniency. Sheikh, who remains in judicial custody, is accused of entering the actor's Bandra home and attacking him.

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Accused Expresses Remorse, Seeks Reduced Sentence

Shariful has filed an application stating that he is willing to plead guilty. He has also expressed remorse and asked the court to consider a reduced sentence.

Defence advocate Vipul Dushing said, "Mohammad Shariful Islam has filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and seeking leniency from the court."

The application comes after the court formally paved the way for the trial earlier this month. Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh framed charges against Shariful Islam Sheikh in the case.

News Alert! Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan seeks to plead guilty; court asks for prosecution's reply. pic.twitter.com/MAFISfGAgU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2026

Charges Framed In Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to robbery with a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt and house trespass. Charges have also been invoked under relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

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What Happened To Saif Ali Khan?

The case stems from the January 16, 2025, incident at Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. An intruder allegedly stabbed the actor multiple times during the incident.

The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was discharged five days later.

(With inputs from ANI)