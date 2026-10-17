Rajinikanth Mourns Deva’s Death, Visits Composer’s Residence To Pay Last Respects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth paid last respects to veteran music composer Deva.

Deva composed iconic music for many Rajinikanth films.

Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin also shared heartfelt tributes.

His prolific career spanned over 400 South Indian films.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the residence of veteran music composer Deva in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, to pay his final respects following the composer’s death earlier in the day. Known for his memorable contributions to Tamil cinema, Deva shared a longstanding musical association with Rajinikanth, while tributes from actors, political leaders and fans have continued to pour in.

ALSO READ: Tamil Composer Deva Passes Away At 75 After Health Complications

Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To Music Composer Deva

Visuals from Deva’s residence showed Rajinikanth arriving to honour the late composer. The two shared a notable professional partnership, with Deva composing music for several of the superstar’s films, including Annamalai (1992), Baashha (1995) and Arunachalam (1997).

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth visits music director Deva’s residence and pays his last respects to the late composer https://t.co/Tekr1JPtki — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

One of Deva’s most recognisable contributions was the signature title-card music accompanying Rajinikanth’s name on screen. The musical piece became an iconic part of the actor’s cinematic identity and remains closely associated with his film introductions.

Kamal Haasan Shares Emotional Tribute

Actor Kamal Haasan, who worked closely with Deva on several films, expressed shock at the composer’s passing and remembered their time together.

In a tribute, he wrote, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Panchatanthiram come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

அன்புச் சகோதரர் தேவா மறைந்துவிட்டார் என்கிற செய்தி அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது. உற்சாகமும் துறுதுறுப்பும் சிறு நகைச்சுவைக்கும் பெரிதாகச் சிரிக்கும் இயல்பும் கொண்டு வளையவந்தவர். அவ்வை சண்முகி, பம்மல் கே சம்பந்தம், பஞ்சதந்திரம் படங்களில் நாங்கள் இணைந்து வேலை செய்த காலங்களின் கலகலப்பு நினைவில் எழுகிறது. அவருக்கு என் அஞ்சலி. அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் என் ஆறுதல்களும் இரங்கல்களும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 17, 2026

MK Stalin Remembers Deva’s Contribution To Music

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute to the composer on X, recalling his personality, musical achievements and influence on the industry.

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music—to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote.

தேனிசைத் தென்றல் தேவா அவர்களின் மறைவுச்செய்தி கேட்டு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சிக்குள்ளானேன். பொறாமை, வஞ்சகம், சூது வாது ஏதுமறியாத வெள்ளை மனம் கொண்டவர் தேவா. கானா வகைமைப் பாடல்களைத் திரையிசையில் பெரிய அளவில் புகுத்தி, கானா என்றாலே தேவாதான் என அறியப்பட்டவர். எளிமையான கிராமத்துப் பின்னணியில் இருந்து சென்னைக்கு வந்து, தென்னிந்தியத் திரையுலகின் முன்னணி இசையமைப்பாளராக உயர்ந்து எத்தனையோ பேருக்கு ஆதர்சமாகத் திகழ்ந்தவர். உச்ச நட்சத்திரங்கள் அனைவரது திரைப்படங்களுக்கும் இசையமைத்து, அவற்றின் வெற்றிக்கு உறுதுணையாக இருந்தவர். குறிப்பாக, சூப்பர்ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் அவர்களுடன் தேவா அவர்கள் இணைந்து பணியாற்றிய அண்ணாமலை, பாட்ஷா, அருணாசலம் ஆகிய திரைப்படங்களின் பாடல்கள் பெருவெற்றியை ஈட்டின. இன்றளவும், தேவா அவர்களின் இசையோடுதான் ரஜினிகாந்த் அவர்களின் பெயர் திரையில் தோன்றுகிறது என்பதில் இருந்தே அதன் வீச்சை உணர்ந்துகொள்ளலாம். நான் ஆட்டோக்காரன் ஒலிக்காத ஆட்டோ ஸ்டாண்டுகளே தமிழ்நாட்டில் இருக்காது. கலைஞானி கமலஹாசன் அவர்களது அவ்வை சண்முகி, பஞ்சதந்திரம் போன்ற நகைச்சுவைப் படங்களிலும் தனது முத்திரையைப் பதித்துள்ளார். ரஜினி, கமல் மட்டுமல்லாமல், கேப்டன் விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களுக்கும் பாசமுள்ள பாண்டியரே உள்ளிட்ட பல வெற்றிப்பாடல்களை தேவா அளித்திருக்கிறார். குறிப்பாக, வாராரு அழகர் வாராரு என்ற தேவாவின் பாடல் இல்லாத சித்திரைத் திருவிழாவை மதுரைக்காரர்களால் நினைத்துப் பார்க்கவே முடியாது. நாயகர்களுக்கான mass பாடல்கள் மட்டுமின்றி, மனதை வருடும் மெல்லிசைப் பாடல்களிலும் தேவாவுக்கு நிகர் தேவாதான். ஆசை, காதல் கோட்டை, கண்ணெதிரே தோன்றினாள், காலமெல்லாம் காதல் வாழ்க, ஆஹா என நூற்றுக்கணக்கான திரைப்படங்களில் மீண்டும் மீண்டும் கேட்கத் தூண்டும் மெல்லிசையை தேவா தந்துள்ளார். தலைவர் கலைஞர் அவர்கள்தான், தேவா அவர்களின் இசையின் இனிமையை மெச்சி 'தேனிசைத் தென்றல்' என்ற பட்டத்தை அவருக்கு வழங்கினார். எண்பதுகளில் தனது திரையிசைப் பயணத்தைத் தொடங்கிய அவர் இன்றைய இளைஞர்களான அனிருத் உள்ளிட்டோரின் இசையிலும் எந்தத் தலைக்கனமும் இல்லாமல் நட்புணர்வோடு பாடியுள்ளார். அண்மைக்காலமாக, அவரது இசைக் கச்சேரிகளும் எல்லா ஊர்களிலும் மக்களிடம் பெரும் வரவேற்பைப் பெற்றிருந்தன. தமிழ் வெகுசன இசை வரலாற்றை தேவா அவர்களை விடுத்துவிட்டு எவராலும் எழுத முடியாது. பல அத்தியாயங்களை அவருக்கென ஒதுக்கியாக வேண்டும். ஒருபுறம் இசைஞானி இளையராஜா அவர்களும், மறுபுறம் இசைப்புயல் ஏ.ஆர். ரகுமான் அவர்களும் கோலோச்சிய காலத்திலும் தேவா தனக்கெனத் தனிப்பாதை அமைத்து வெற்றி கண்டார். இசையில் வல்லவர் என்பதைத் தாண்டி, மிகவும் நல்லவர் என்ற பெயரையும் பழகிய அனைவரிடமும் பெற்றவர்தான் தேவா. தேவா அவர்கள் மண்ணை விட்டு மறைந்தாலும் அவரது தேனிசைத் தென்றல் வீசுவது நிற்காது. தேவா அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் அவரது மகன் இசையமைப்பாளர் ஸ்ரீகாந்த் தேவா, சகோதரர் முரளி உள்ளிட்ட குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், திரையுலக நண்பர்களுக்கும், தேவா அவர்களின் இரசிக நெஞ்சங்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும் ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 17, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Akka' Teaser OUT: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Clash In Netflix's Gangster Thriller

Deva’s Legacy In South Indian Cinema

Deva primarily worked in Tamil cinema, composing music for more than 400 films during his career. His work also extended to Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, establishing his presence across the South Indian film industry.

Born on November 20, 1950, Deva became widely recognised for his distinctive musical style and his contribution to popular film soundtracks. His signature music for Rajinikanth’s title-card appearances remains one of his most enduring contributions to the superstar’s on-screen persona.

(With inputs from ANI)