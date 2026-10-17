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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajinikanth Mourns Deva’s Death, Visits Composer’s Residence To Pay Last Respects

Rajinikanth Mourns Deva’s Death, Visits Composer’s Residence To Pay Last Respects

Rajinikanth visits late composer Deva’s Chennai residence to pay his last respects as Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin remember the veteran musician’s legacy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth paid last respects to veteran music composer Deva.
  • Deva composed iconic music for many Rajinikanth films.
  • Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin also shared heartfelt tributes.
  • His prolific career spanned over 400 South Indian films.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the residence of veteran music composer Deva in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, to pay his final respects following the composer’s death earlier in the day. Known for his memorable contributions to Tamil cinema, Deva shared a longstanding musical association with Rajinikanth, while tributes from actors, political leaders and fans have continued to pour in.

ALSO READ: Tamil Composer Deva Passes Away At 75 After Health Complications

Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To Music Composer Deva

Visuals from Deva’s residence showed Rajinikanth arriving to honour the late composer. The two shared a notable professional partnership, with Deva composing music for several of the superstar’s films, including Annamalai (1992), Baashha (1995) and Arunachalam (1997).

One of Deva’s most recognisable contributions was the signature title-card music accompanying Rajinikanth’s name on screen. The musical piece became an iconic part of the actor’s cinematic identity and remains closely associated with his film introductions.

Kamal Haasan Shares Emotional Tribute

Actor Kamal Haasan, who worked closely with Deva on several films, expressed shock at the composer’s passing and remembered their time together.

In a tribute, he wrote, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Panchatanthiram come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

MK Stalin Remembers Deva’s Contribution To Music

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute to the composer on X, recalling his personality, musical achievements and influence on the industry.

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news of the passing of 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Deva possessed a pure, guileless heart, entirely free from jealousy, deceit, or cunning. He was instrumental in bringing the 'Gaana' genre into mainstream film music—to such an extent that the term 'Gaana' became synonymous with Deva himself. Coming from a simple rural background to Chennai, he rose to become one of the leading music directors in the South Indian film industry, serving as an inspiration to many. He composed music for films featuring all the top superstars, playing a pivotal role in their success,” Stalin wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Akka' Teaser OUT: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Clash In Netflix's Gangster Thriller

Deva’s Legacy In South Indian Cinema

Deva primarily worked in Tamil cinema, composing music for more than 400 films during his career. His work also extended to Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, establishing his presence across the South Indian film industry.

Born on November 20, 1950, Deva became widely recognised for his distinctive musical style and his contribution to popular film soundtracks. His signature music for Rajinikanth’s title-card appearances remains one of his most enduring contributions to the superstar’s on-screen persona.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was music composer Deva?

Deva was a veteran music composer known for his significant contributions to Tamil cinema and other South Indian film industries. He composed music for over 400 films throughout his career.

What was Deva's iconic contribution to Rajinikanth's films?

Deva composed music for several of Rajinikanth's films, including the iconic title-card music that accompanied the superstar's name on screen. This musical piece became a key part of Rajinikanth's cinematic identity.

Who paid tribute to Deva after his passing?

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Deva's residence to pay his respects. Actor Kamal Haasan and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared emotional tributes, recalling his impact on music.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Chennai Deva Deva Death
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