Kolkata Puja Stampede LIVE: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Victims’ Families

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A stampede at Kolkata's Durga Puja pandal killed 17.

Heavy rain and overcrowding caused the tragic crowd crush.

PM Modi announced financial aid; President, Home Minister condoled.

Pandal closed; helplines active; critically injured receive care.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The Prime Minister’s Office also announced Rs 50,000 for each person injured in the incident, which reportedly left at least 17 people dead.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday as large crowds gathered at the pandal amid heavy rainfall. Several people were injured in the crowd crush and taken to Kolkata Medical College Hospital, where medical teams were treating patients, including those reported to be in critical condition.

Calling the incident “extremely distressing”, Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026

President Murmu, Amit Shah Express Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her condolences following the deaths at the Durga Puja venue. In a post on X, she described the news as “extremely heartbreaking” and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

“The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about the incident. He expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

Shah also announced that he had postponed his scheduled programmes in West Bengal for the following day. He said he would visit the hospital to meet those injured in the stampede.

“I will visit the hospital to meet the injured. I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he posted on X.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 17 Dead, Several Injured

According to information from Kolkata Medical College Hospital, 17 people brought in following the incident had died. The toll could rise, with several injured people reportedly in critical condition.

Hospital sources said at least 15 patients were in an extremely serious condition. More than 30 people were reportedly taken to the hospital as the number of injured continued to rise.

Emergency medical teams were deployed to treat patients and stabilise those in critical condition. Hospital authorities also called on department heads to report for duty, while several senior doctors reached the facility or were on their way.

West Bengal’s Health Minister also arrived at the hospital following reports of the tragedy.

Heavy Rain, Crowding Reportedly Triggered Panic

According to a witness, the pandal was crowded with visitors during heavy rainfall, with some people gathered near the entrance to take shelter from the rain.

The witness said a sudden push from behind caused people at the front of the crowd to fall. As more people toppled over one another, those caught underneath struggled to breathe and escape.

Describing the frightening experience, the witness said, "My three friends were all trapped underneath. There was no situation in which one could breathe."

The witness also recounted being unable to pull people out as the crowd surged. Local residents eventually helped rescue those trapped by breaking through another section of the pandal, according to the account.

Chorbagan Sarbojanin Pandal Shut, Helplines Activated

The Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal has been temporarily closed following the incident. Rescue and medical operations continued as injured visitors were taken for treatment.

Authorities have activated helplines through the Lalbazar Control Room to help people seek information and assistance following the tragedy.

The numbers are:

18003455678

03322141310

With several patients reportedly still in critical condition, doctors remain concerned about the possibility of further fatalities. Authorities are focusing on emergency treatment and helping families obtain information about those affected.

The incident has cast a shadow over Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations, shifting attention from the festivities to the rescue effort, medical care and support for the victims’ families.