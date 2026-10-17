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Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza To Vicky Kaushal, Stars Serve Casual Style Goals
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aisha Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, and Emraan Hashmi were spotted in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse of their latest celebrity street-style moments.
Celeb Spotted | Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Genelia D'Souza and others step out in style.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza To Vicky Kaushal, Stars Serve Casual Style Goals
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