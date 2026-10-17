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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza To Vicky Kaushal, Stars Serve Casual Style Goals

Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza To Vicky Kaushal, Stars Serve Casual Style Goals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aisha Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, and Emraan Hashmi were spotted in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse of their latest celebrity street-style moments.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aisha Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, and Emraan Hashmi were spotted in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse of their latest celebrity street-style moments.

Celeb Spotted | Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Genelia D'Souza and others step out in style.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu is wearing the smocked, floral-printed Gaia Top from Cord Studio paired with denim jeans while spotted seated inside her luxury car.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is wearing the smocked, floral-printed Gaia Top from Cord Studio paired with denim jeans while spotted seated inside her luxury car.
2/5
Aisha Sharma is wearing a brown short-sleeved top with matching brown leggings and dark sunglasses, spotted exiting the Dessange Paris salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
Aisha Sharma is wearing a brown short-sleeved top with matching brown leggings and dark sunglasses, spotted exiting the Dessange Paris salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
3/5
Vicky Kaushal is wearing a beige linen shirt, black cargo pants, white sneakers, a cap, and sunglasses, spotted in Bandra, Mumbai near his luxury Lexus LM 350h.
Vicky Kaushal is wearing a beige linen shirt, black cargo pants, white sneakers, a cap, and sunglasses, spotted in Bandra, Mumbai near his luxury Lexus LM 350h.
4/5
Emraan Hashmi is wearing a white graphic T-shirt, loose grey jeans, and green-tinted sunglasses, spotted by paparazzi outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
Emraan Hashmi is wearing a white graphic T-shirt, loose grey jeans, and green-tinted sunglasses, spotted by paparazzi outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai.
5/5
Genelia D'Souza (Deshmukh) is wearing a brown-toned argyle knit pullover sweater with black leggings, spotted by paparazzi outside a studio in Bandra, Mumbai.
Genelia D'Souza (Deshmukh) is wearing a brown-toned argyle knit pullover sweater with black leggings, spotted by paparazzi outside a studio in Bandra, Mumbai.
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Emraan Hashmi Bollywood Celebrities Genelia D'Souza Samantha Ruth Prabhu Genelia D Souza Celebrity Fashion Aisha Sharma Celeb Spotted

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