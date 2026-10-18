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English NewsCitiesKolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Will Pandals Remain Open On October 18? What We Know

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Will Pandals Remain Open On October 18? What We Know

Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal has been shut after a deadly stampede. Find out whether other pandals will remain open on October 18.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A deadly stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal occurred.
  • Police closed Chorbagan pandal; most others remain open cautiously.
  • Government announced emergency helplines and financial aid for victims.
  • Amit Shah postponed programs, will visit injured in hospital.

Kolkata Stampeded LIVE: Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations face uncertainty after a deadly stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata prompted police to shut the venue immediately. With heavy rainfall and a sudden surge in crowds reportedly triggering the incident, questions have emerged over whether other pandals across the city will continue to welcome visitors on Sunday, October 18.

Based on the information currently available, the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal has been closed, while most other major pandals across Kolkata remain open under heightened safety restrictions. There has been no blanket closure of all pandals mentioned in the available information. Visitors should, however, check for fresh police and administration advisories before setting out, as arrangements may change following the incident.

The tragedy has also prompted emergency measures, including helplines and financial assistance for the families affected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that he will postpone his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday to visit injured people in hospital.

Will Kolkata Durga Puja Pandals Be Open On October 18?

Most major Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata are reported to remain open, although authorities have stepped up safety restrictions following the stampede. The Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal, where the deadly incident occurred, has been shut down by Kolkata Police.

The available information does not indicate that all Durga Puja venues across the city have been ordered to close on October 18. However, individual pandals may face restrictions depending on crowd conditions and local safety arrangements.

Visitors planning to go pandal-hopping should check the latest announcements from Kolkata Police and organisers before travelling. Heavy rainfall and overcrowding have been identified as factors behind the stampede, making crowd management and visitor safety key concerns.

What Happened At The Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal?

The stampede took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata amid heavy rainfall and a sudden surge in the crowd. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, prompting Kolkata Police to close the venue immediately.

The government has announced emergency helplines and financial ex-gratia assistance for affected families. Arrangements are also being made to ensure medical treatment for those injured in the incident.

The closure of the Chorbagan pandal comes during one of Kolkata’s busiest festive periods, when large crowds visit prominent installations across the city. Authorities are now maintaining heightened safety measures at other major venues.

Amit Shah Postpones Bengal Programmes, Speaks To CM Suvendu Adhikari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal for Sunday, October 18, following the tragedy. He also spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly."

Shah's announcement comes as authorities respond to the incident and arrange medical care for the injured. His decision to postpone the visit also puts the spotlight on the continuing response to the tragedy.

What Visitors Should Know Before Going Pandal-Hopping

With most major pandals still reported to be open under tighter safety restrictions, visitors should remain alert to local advisories and possible changes to access arrangements.

Those planning to visit North Kolkata should pay particular attention to police instructions, avoid congested areas and follow crowd-control measures at individual venues. Weather conditions and sudden crowd surges can complicate movement around popular pandals, making it important to plan visits carefully.

For now, the key distinction is that the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal has been closed, but a citywide shutdown of Durga Puja pandals has not been established by the information available. The situation may evolve as authorities review safety arrangements following the stampede.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal?

A deadly stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, triggered by heavy rainfall and a sudden crowd surge. The police immediately shut down the venue.

Will other Kolkata Durga Puja pandals be open on October 18?

Most major Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata are expected to remain open with heightened safety restrictions. However, visitors should check police advisories as arrangements might change.

What should visitors know before going pandal-hopping?

Visitors should check the latest announcements from Kolkata Police and organizers for advisories. It's important to be alert to local instructions, especially regarding crowd control and congested areas.

How has Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the tragedy?

Amit Shah postponed his West Bengal programs for October 18 to visit the injured in hospitals. He also spoke to CM Suvendu Adhikari and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Kolkata Stampede Kolkata Puja Stampede LIVE
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