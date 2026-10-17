Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBI questioned former MLA Suresh Rathore in Ankita Bhandari case.

Ankita's parents met CBI, shared crucial case information.

Uttarakhand police confirmed prompt arrests, immediate SIT formation.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday reached the residence of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The team is questioned the former legislator at the BHEL Guest House in Haridwar.

The development comes a day after Ankita Bhandari’s parents, accompanied by MP Anil Baluni, met the CBI Director in New Delhi to share information about various aspects of the case, ANI reported.

Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Meet CBI Director

On Friday, Ankita Bhandari’s parents met senior officials at the CBI headquarters in Delhi and provided information related to the case.

The CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted fairly and impartially, with every aspect of the case examined thoroughly.

‘VIP’ Angle Triggers Fresh Controversy

The latest developments come amid a controversy over the alleged involvement of a “VIP” in Ankita Bhandari’s murder case. The issue has intensified following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in at India Gate in Delhi to oppose Gautam’s appointment until the ongoing CBI investigation is completed. They were detained by police and later released from Tilak Marg Police Station.

Uttarakhand Police Reiterate Action Taken In Case

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) V Murugesan said the police had acted promptly after the murder and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

“Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail,” Murugesan said during a media briefing at the police headquarters in Dehradun.

He also said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to head the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation,” Murugesan added.