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English NewsNewsIndiaAnkita Bhandari Case: CBI Questions Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore Day After Parents Meet Director

Ankita Bhandari Case: CBI Questions Former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore Day After Parents Meet Director

A CBI team questioned former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a day after her parents met the CBI Director amid controversy over the alleged VIP angle.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI questioned former MLA Suresh Rathore in Ankita Bhandari case.
  • Ankita's parents met CBI, shared crucial case information.
  • Uttarakhand police confirmed prompt arrests, immediate SIT formation.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday reached the residence of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The team is questioned the former legislator at the BHEL Guest House in Haridwar.

The development comes a day after Ankita Bhandari’s parents, accompanied by MP Anil Baluni, met the CBI Director in New Delhi to share information about various aspects of the case, ANI reported.

Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Meet CBI Director

On Friday, Ankita Bhandari’s parents met senior officials at the CBI headquarters in Delhi and provided information related to the case.

The CBI officials assured them that the investigation would be conducted fairly and impartially, with every aspect of the case examined thoroughly.

‘VIP’ Angle Triggers Fresh Controversy

The latest developments come amid a controversy over the alleged involvement of a “VIP” in Ankita Bhandari’s murder case. The issue has intensified following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

Ankita Bhandari’s parents staged a sit-in at India Gate in Delhi to oppose Gautam’s appointment until the ongoing CBI investigation is completed. They were detained by police and later released from Tilak Marg Police Station.

Uttarakhand Police Reiterate Action Taken In Case

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) V Murugesan said the police had acted promptly after the murder and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

“Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail,” Murugesan said during a media briefing at the police headquarters in Dehradun.

He also said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to head the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation,” Murugesan added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is being questioned by the CBI in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case?

A CBI team is questioning former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore. He is being interrogated at the BHEL Guest House in Haridwar.

Why did Ankita Bhandari's parents meet the CBI Director?

Ankita Bhandari's parents met the CBI Director to share information about various aspects of the case. They were assured of a fair and impartial investigation.

What is the 'VIP' angle controversy related to the case?

The 'VIP' angle concerns alleged high-profile involvement in the murder. It intensified after former BJP leader Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor.

What initial actions did the Uttarakhand Police take in the Ankita Bhandari murder case?

Uttarakhand police arrested three accused within 24 hours of the incident. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also immediately constituted to investigate.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI Ankita Bhandari Case Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore
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