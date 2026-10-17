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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027 Mini Auction Date Revealed: Goa To Host Event, Check Details

IPL 2027 Mini Auction Date Revealed: Goa To Host Event, Check Details

IPL 2027 Mini Auction Date: The IPL 2027 mini auction is reportedly scheduled for December 16 in Goa, with the franchise briefing set for December 15.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL 2027 mini auction scheduled December 16 in Goa.
  • BCCI logistics team informed franchises via WhatsApp message.
  • Franchise briefing scheduled December 15 at ITC Grand.
  • Official email confirmation to franchises is still awaited.

IPL 2027 Mini Auction Date: The date for the IPL 2027 mini auction has been revealed, with the event scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, 2026. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed franchises about the date and venue through a WhatsApp message sent by its logistics team.

The auction will be held at ITC Grand in Goa, with a briefing for franchises scheduled for December 15, a day before the player auction. Several IPL franchises have confirmed receiving the message, according to the report.

IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Informs Franchises Through WhatsApp

The BCCI's logistics team has communicated the auction schedule to franchises, identifying December 16 as the date for the player auction. However, a formal email confirming the date and venue has not yet been sent to franchise owners or chief executive officers, according to Cricbuzz.

The WhatsApp communication has provided franchises with an initial schedule as they prepare for the player auction ahead of the 2027 season.

IPL 2027 Mini Auction To Be Held In Goa

The ITC Grand in Goa will host the auction, while the franchise briefing is set to take place on December 15. The briefing will precede the auction, which is scheduled for the following day.

With the date now communicated to franchises, preparations for the IPL 2027 mini auction are expected to gather pace. Further official communication from the BCCI is awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the IPL 2027 mini auction scheduled to take place?

The IPL 2027 mini auction is scheduled for December 16, 2026. The BCCI's logistics team informed franchises about the date through a WhatsApp message.

Where will the IPL 2027 mini auction be held?

The IPL 2027 mini auction will be held at the ITC Grand in Goa. This venue was communicated to franchises alongside the auction date.

How were the IPL franchises informed about the auction details?

Franchises were informed about the auction date and venue via a WhatsApp message from the BCCI's logistics team. A formal email is expected later.

When is the briefing for franchises before the IPL 2027 mini auction?

A briefing for franchises is scheduled for December 15, 2026, which is a day before the player auction. It will precede the main auction event in Goa.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction BCCI Breaking News ABP Live INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027
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