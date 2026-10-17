IPL 2027 Mini Auction Date Revealed: Goa To Host Event, Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2027 mini auction scheduled December 16 in Goa.

BCCI logistics team informed franchises via WhatsApp message.

Franchise briefing scheduled December 15 at ITC Grand.

Official email confirmation to franchises is still awaited.

IPL 2027 Mini Auction Date: The date for the IPL 2027 mini auction has been revealed, with the event scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, 2026. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed franchises about the date and venue through a WhatsApp message sent by its logistics team.

The auction will be held at ITC Grand in Goa, with a briefing for franchises scheduled for December 15, a day before the player auction. Several IPL franchises have confirmed receiving the message, according to the report.

IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Informs Franchises Through WhatsApp

The BCCI's logistics team has communicated the auction schedule to franchises, identifying December 16 as the date for the player auction. However, a formal email confirming the date and venue has not yet been sent to franchise owners or chief executive officers, according to Cricbuzz.

The WhatsApp communication has provided franchises with an initial schedule as they prepare for the player auction ahead of the 2027 season.

IPL 2027 Mini Auction To Be Held In Goa

The ITC Grand in Goa will host the auction, while the franchise briefing is set to take place on December 15. The briefing will precede the auction, which is scheduled for the following day.

With the date now communicated to franchises, preparations for the IPL 2027 mini auction are expected to gather pace. Further official communication from the BCCI is awaited.