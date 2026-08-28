Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement was pulled down after controversy.

Kriti Sanon defended the ad, stressing festival essence is emotions.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Speaking at an event, Madhu said that while “my body, my choice” is valid, there should also be certain boundaries. She further said that even her children wear such outfits, but believes they should be dressed appropriately and aesthetically according to the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Ad

Speaking to reporters, Madhu Chopra said, “My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people’s values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that. [Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true; however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people’s values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case this is not normal. Sorry to say],” Madhu Chopra told reporters.

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She added, “My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it’s not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism.”

Madhu Chopa, Mother of Priyanka chopra cooks Krito Senon 🔥



Saying 'my body, my choice' is fine, but it should stay within limits.



You should respect tradition, cultivated and values.



You can do whatever you want inside your house but not publically. pic.twitter.com/5qc4AOhQEy — Chota Don (@choga_don) August 27, 2026

Kriti Sanon Ad Pulled Down

The jewellery brand pulled down the Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked controversy. In the ad, the actor was seen wearing a bralette-style top while tying a rakhi to her pet dog and on-screen brother.

Addressing the controversy, the brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”

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The brand further added, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

Kriti Sanon Defends Outfit

Kriti Sanon also addressed the controversy and defended the idea behind the advertisement. She said, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other.”

She further added, “We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”