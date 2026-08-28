India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’

Madhu Chopra said that while “my body, my choice” is valid, there should also be certain boundaries when asked about her thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s advertisement.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement was pulled down after controversy.
  • Kriti Sanon defended the ad, stressing festival essence is emotions.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Speaking at an event, Madhu said that while “my body, my choice” is valid, there should also be certain boundaries. She further said that even her children wear such outfits, but believes they should be dressed appropriately and aesthetically according to the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Ad

Speaking to reporters, Madhu Chopra said, “My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people’s values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that. [Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true; however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people’s values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case this is not normal. Sorry to say],” Madhu Chopra told reporters.

ALSO READ| Baba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan

She added, “My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it’s not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism.”

Kriti Sanon Ad Pulled Down

The jewellery brand pulled down the Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked controversy. In the ad, the actor was seen wearing a bralette-style top while tying a rakhi to her pet dog and on-screen brother.

Addressing the controversy, the brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”

ALSO READ| ‘Had To Shoot In Undergarments In Front Of 100 Men’: Dia Mirza Recalls 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha' Shoot

The brand further added, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

Kriti Sanon Defends Outfit

Kriti Sanon also addressed the controversy and defended the idea behind the advertisement. She said, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other.”

She further added, “We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement controversial?

The ad sparked controversy because Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a bralette-style top while tying a rakhi to her pet dog and on-screen brother, which some found inappropriate.

Why was the jewellery brand's Raksha Bandhan advertisement pulled down?

The brand withdrew the advertisement after it inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society. They stated it was not their intent to cause offense.

How did Kriti Sanon defend the controversial advertisement?

Kriti Sanon stated that the essence of festivals is in emotions, not clothes. She emphasized the bond of protection and extended the tradition to her pet dogs as family.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Madhu Chopra Raksha Bandhan Priyanka Chopra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’
Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’
Celebrities
Baba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan
Baba Ramdev Seeks End To Public Spat With Kangana Ranaut; Sends Gift, Sweets On Raksha Bandhan
Celebrities
‘Had To Shoot In Undergarments In Front Of 100 Men’: Dia Mirza Recalls 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha' Shoot
‘Had To Shoot In Undergarments In Front Of 100 Men’: Dia Mirza Recalls 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha' Shoot
Celebrities
Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested
Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Sugar Prices Hike: Sugar Purchase Limits Imposed on Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart
Nepal Crisis: Fresh Disaster Threat Looms Over Nepal as Massive Temporary Lake Forms
Politics: TMC-BJP Clash Intensifies After Hoarding Removed Outside Abhishek Banerjee’s Office
Nepal Disaster: Over 300 Indians Missing in Nepal Disaster, Families Await News
Nepal Crisis: Nepal Faces Fresh Disaster Threat as Massive Temporary Lake Forms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget