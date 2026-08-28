The ad sparked controversy because Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a bralette-style top while tying a rakhi to her pet dog and on-screen brother, which some found inappropriate.
Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’
Madhu Chopra said that while “my body, my choice” is valid, there should also be certain boundaries when asked about her thoughts on Kriti Sanon’s advertisement.
- Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement was pulled down after controversy.
- Kriti Sanon defended the ad, stressing festival essence is emotions.
Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Speaking at an event, Madhu said that while “my body, my choice” is valid, there should also be certain boundaries. She further said that even her children wear such outfits, but believes they should be dressed appropriately and aesthetically according to the occasion.
Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Ad
Speaking to reporters, Madhu Chopra said, “My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people’s values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that. [Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true; however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people’s values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case this is not normal. Sorry to say],” Madhu Chopra told reporters.
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She added, “My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it’s not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism.”
Madhu Chopa, Mother of Priyanka chopra cooks Krito Senon 🔥— Chota Don (@choga_don) August 27, 2026
Saying 'my body, my choice' is fine, but it should stay within limits.
You should respect tradition, cultivated and values.
You can do whatever you want inside your house but not publically. pic.twitter.com/5qc4AOhQEy
Kriti Sanon Ad Pulled Down
The jewellery brand pulled down the Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon after it sparked controversy. In the ad, the actor was seen wearing a bralette-style top while tying a rakhi to her pet dog and on-screen brother.
Addressing the controversy, the brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets.”
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The brand further added, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”
Kriti Sanon Defends Outfit
Kriti Sanon also addressed the controversy and defended the idea behind the advertisement. She said, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other.”
She further added, “We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement controversial?
Why was the jewellery brand's Raksha Bandhan advertisement pulled down?
The brand withdrew the advertisement after it inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society. They stated it was not their intent to cause offense.
How did Kriti Sanon defend the controversial advertisement?
Kriti Sanon stated that the essence of festivals is in emotions, not clothes. She emphasized the bond of protection and extended the tradition to her pet dogs as family.