Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pregnant journalist Richa Parashar filed complaint against Rahul Gandhi.

Complaint alleges Gandhi pushed her during October 2026 protest.

Parashar was hospitalized, seeking action under BNSS provisions.

Women journalist Richa Parashar has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, against Rahul Gandhi and others, seeking the immediate registration of an FIR. The complaint concerns alleged misbehaviour, threats and the use of criminal force against the journalist while she was reporting during a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12, 2026. Parashar was reportedly three months pregnant at the time.

Journalist Seeks Action Under Multiple BNSS Provisions

In her complaint, Parashar has sought action under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, including:

Section 74: Assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent or knowledge that it is likely to violate her modesty.

Section 115(2): Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.

Section 131: Assault or use of criminal force without grave and sudden provocation.

Section 125: Acts endangering human life or the personal safety of others through rashness or negligence.

Section 3(5): Joint liability for criminal acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of their common intention.

Journalist Alleges Rahul Gandhi Pushed Her

Parashar had alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed her while she was covering the protest. She was subsequently admitted to a hospital.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swarup said Parashar arrived at the hospital at around 10 pm and was admitted without a registration form. He added that she had been examined before being admitted.

The fact that the journalist was pregnant has drawn further attention to the case.