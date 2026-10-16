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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentCeleb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai

Sunny Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Leone, Isha Malviya were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Take a look at their latest appearances and stylish looks.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Sunny Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Leone, Isha Malviya were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Take a look at their latest appearances and stylish looks.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai.

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Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary were spotted together in Andheri, Mumbai. The two actors were photographed during their public appearance as paparazzi captured them on camera.
Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary were spotted together in Andheri, Mumbai. The two actors were photographed during their public appearance as paparazzi captured them on camera.
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Sunny Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he was photographed by paparazzi. The actor made his way through the airport as photographers captured his arrival.
Sunny Kaushal was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he was photographed by paparazzi. The actor made his way through the airport as photographers captured his arrival.
3/5
Mallika Sherawat was spotted at the airport in a stylish, form-fitting leopard-print outfit. The actor posed for the cameras as paparazzi captured her arrival. Her bold animal-print look stood out during the airport appearance.
Mallika Sherawat was spotted at the airport in a stylish, form-fitting leopard-print outfit. The actor posed for the cameras as paparazzi captured her arrival. Her bold animal-print look stood out during the airport appearance.
4/5
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted together at an airport, reportedly in Mumbai. The two actors were seen interacting with paparazzi and fans, with their meeting catching the attention of onlookers. The duo, who are set to share screen space in Ramayana, greeted each other during the encounter.
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were spotted together at an airport, reportedly in Mumbai. The two actors were seen interacting with paparazzi and fans, with their meeting catching the attention of onlookers. The duo, who are set to share screen space in Ramayana, greeted each other during the encounter.
5/5
Sunny Leone was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, during an outing that caught the attention of paparazzi. The actor was photographed as she made her way through the area. Her appearance drew attention from photographers following celebrity movements around the city.
Sunny Leone was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, during an outing that caught the attention of paparazzi. The actor was photographed as she made her way through the area. Her appearance drew attention from photographers following celebrity movements around the city.
Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Sunny Leone Mallika Sherawat Yash Sunny Kaushal

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