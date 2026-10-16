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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Sunny Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Leone, Isha Malviya were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. Take a look at their latest appearances and stylish looks.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Mallika Sherawat and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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