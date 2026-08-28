Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev ended their recent spat.

Baba Ramdev offered peace with sweets, Kangana accepted.

Their disagreement began over Kangana's

Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev appear to have put their recent spat behind them on Raksha Bandhan. After Ramdev extended an olive branch with sweets and a gift, Kangana accepted the gesture and agreed that the disagreement should give way to dialogue.

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Kangana Ranaut Accepts Baba Ramdev's Peace Offering

A few hours after a video of Baba Ramdev expressing his desire to end the controversy with Kangana Ranaut went viral, the actor took to her Instagram Story with a response of her own.

Marking Raksha Bandhan, Kangana said the festival is a time to let go of past disagreements and forgive others. She also welcomed Ramdev’s message about resolving disputes through conversation.

She said, "Tyohar ka din hota he sab bhool chook maaf karne keliye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi samvaad hona chahiye."

The actor went on to accept both the sweets and the sentiment behind Ramdev’s gesture, adding, "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawaad ishwar aapko lambi aayu de."

What Did Baba Ramdev Say To Kangana Ranaut?

Baba Ramdev had earlier shared a video in which he expressed his wish to move beyond the controversy and extended his Raksha Bandhan wishes to Kangana.

He said, "Behen Kangana Ranaut ko, hum ye gift aur mithai whitewashed bhejte hain. Kisi bhi prakar ki, kisi bhi karan se, nafrat desh mai nahi honi chahiye. Ek dusre ke prati ber bhav nahi hona chahiye. Isiliye humne sab ber ka parityag kare, pichle dino ek vivaad utha...vivaad ko samvaad se khatam kare."

Ramdev also said he planned to personally contact Kangana and wish her on the festival.

He added, "aaj hum phone bhi lagaenge Kangana behen ko. Unko bolenge Raksha Bandhan ki subhkamnae."

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Why Did Kangana Ranaut And Baba Ramdev Clash?

The disagreement between Kangana and Ramdev began after the actor-politician criticised a group of young protesters following demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reacting to videos from the protests, Kangana described the protesters as “Generation Gutter”.

Ramdev subsequently commented on Kangana’s remarks and questioned her own background while objecting to her criticism of the younger generation.

The exchange later became more personal. In an Instagram post, Kangana claimed that she had a "better personality" than Ramdev and hit back at him over controversies associated with him and his Patanjali brand.

She wrote, "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," the BJP MP said while taking a jibe at the many controversies surrounding Ramdev and his Patanjali brand.

Ramdev later chose a more restrained response to the remarks, saying, "The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been. Therefore, I do not want to make any remarks about people of such stature."