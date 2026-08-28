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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Tera Kutta Tommy?': Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Out Kangana Ranaut’s Past Ad Amid Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Row

'Tera Kutta Tommy?': Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Out Kangana Ranaut’s Past Ad Amid Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Row

Kunickaa Sadanand takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut amid the Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad controversy by sharing an old advertisement featuring the actor.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad drew criticism for her attire.
  • Kangana Ranaut questioned the outfit choice; GIVA withdrew ad.
  • Kunickaa Sadanand shared old Kangana ad, sparking hypocrisy accusations.

The controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement continues to spark reactions, with actor Kunickaa Sadanand now entering the debate. Taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut over her criticism of Kriti’s outfit, Kunickaa shared an old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana on social media.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Responds To Baba Ramdev's Peace Offering On Raksha Bandhan: 'Bhai Ka Prem Swikaar Karti Hoon’

Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Old Kangana Ranaut Advertisement

Kunickaa took to X to share what appeared to be an old Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kangana. In the image from the advertisement, Kangana is seen dressed in a strapless outfit with a deep neckline.

Reacting to the resurfaced advertisement, Kunickaa wrote, "Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy???"

Her post comes shortly after Kangana criticised Kriti Sanon’s choice of clothing in a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan campaign, which was eventually withdrawn following the controversy.

Social Media Users Compare The Two Advertisements

The old advertisement featuring Kangana has also gained attention online, with several social media users drawing comparisons between the two campaigns. While some questioned Kangana’s earlier remarks about women’s clothing and traditions, others accused her of being a "hypocrite".

The row began when Kriti appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing a contemporary ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. The outfit drew strong criticism from a section of social media users, who questioned whether it was appropriate for the festival.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reacts To Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Outfit: ‘My Body, My Choice, But...’

Kangana Ranaut Had Criticised Kriti Sanon’s Outfit

Kangana later addressed the advertisement through her Instagram Stories, questioning the styling choice for the campaign. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

GIVA Withdraws Raksha Bandhan Campaign

Meanwhile, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the advertisement following the backlash. In a statement posted on Instagram, the brand said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals, adding that it had no intention of hurting religious or cultural sentiments.

The debate around Kriti’s advertisement has since widened, with Kunickaa’s post adding another twist to the ongoing conversation surrounding the campaign and Kangana’s reaction to it.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement?

The controversy arose from Kriti Sanon's contemporary outfit in the ad, which included a bralette-style blouse. Many social media users questioned its appropriateness for the festival.

How did Kangana Ranaut respond to Kriti Sanon's advertisement?

Kangana Ranaut criticized Kriti Sanon's styling choice on Instagram, questioning why she would wear a bralette or 'undergarments' to tie a rakhi. She called the ad 'intentionally creepy'.

How did Kunickaa Sadanand react to Kangana Ranaut's criticism?

Kunickaa Sadanand took a dig at Kangana by sharing an old Raksha Bandhan ad featuring Kangana in a strapless outfit with a deep neckline. She posted it on X, implying hypocrisy.

What was the consequence for the brand behind Kriti Sanon's ad?

Jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the controversial Raksha Bandhan advertisement following the backlash. They stated their respect for Indian culture and traditions, and that they had no intention of hurting sentiments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon KANGANA RANAUT Kunickaa Sadanand Kriti Sanon Ad Controversy Raksha Bandhan Advertisement
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