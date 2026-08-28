Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad drew criticism for her attire.

Kangana Ranaut questioned the outfit choice; GIVA withdrew ad.

Kunickaa Sadanand shared old Kangana ad, sparking hypocrisy accusations.

The controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement continues to spark reactions, with actor Kunickaa Sadanand now entering the debate. Taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut over her criticism of Kriti’s outfit, Kunickaa shared an old Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kangana on social media.

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Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Old Kangana Ranaut Advertisement

Kunickaa took to X to share what appeared to be an old Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kangana. In the image from the advertisement, Kangana is seen dressed in a strapless outfit with a deep neckline.

Reacting to the resurfaced advertisement, Kunickaa wrote, "Mera kutta kutta, tera kutta Tommy???"

Mera kutta kutta , tera kutta Tommy??? 😳🤪 https://t.co/xXvYMY7lf1 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) August 27, 2026

Her post comes shortly after Kangana criticised Kriti Sanon’s choice of clothing in a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan campaign, which was eventually withdrawn following the controversy.

Social Media Users Compare The Two Advertisements

The old advertisement featuring Kangana has also gained attention online, with several social media users drawing comparisons between the two campaigns. While some questioned Kangana’s earlier remarks about women’s clothing and traditions, others accused her of being a "hypocrite".

The row began when Kriti appeared in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement wearing a contemporary ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. The outfit drew strong criticism from a section of social media users, who questioned whether it was appropriate for the festival.

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Kangana Ranaut Had Criticised Kriti Sanon’s Outfit

Kangana later addressed the advertisement through her Instagram Stories, questioning the styling choice for the campaign. She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

GIVA Withdraws Raksha Bandhan Campaign

Meanwhile, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the advertisement following the backlash. In a statement posted on Instagram, the brand said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals, adding that it had no intention of hurting religious or cultural sentiments.

The debate around Kriti’s advertisement has since widened, with Kunickaa’s post adding another twist to the ongoing conversation surrounding the campaign and Kangana’s reaction to it.

(With inputs from ANI)