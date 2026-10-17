India vs West Indies 5th T20I Ends In No Result After Rain Washes Out Bengaluru Decider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent rain caused India-West Indies decider washout.

India reached 118/5 before rain stopped their innings.

Ishan Kishan (30), Naman Dhir (24*) highlighted India's innings.

The five-match series ultimately ended tied 2-2.

India’s fifth and final T20I against West Indies ended without a result after persistent rain disrupted the series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match had already been reduced to nine overs per side following a lengthy delay, with the toss eventually taking place at 9 PM IST and West Indies opting to bowl first. India reached 118/5 in 7.4 overs before another spell of rain halted play, preventing the contest from reaching a conclusion.

The washout meant neither side could secure a series victory. The five-match series was tied at 2-2 heading into the final fixture after India and West Indies traded wins across the first four matches. The result leaves the series level at 2-2, with the fifth T20I producing no winner.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Naman Dhir Provides Late Fireworks

India made an explosive start despite the curtailed format, with Sanju Samson hitting 16 off seven balls before Shamar Springer dismissed him. Abhishek Sharma managed six off four deliveries, falling to Keemo Paul, while Ishan Kishan gave India momentum with a rapid 30 off just 10 balls.

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Kishan struck three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 300 before Shamar Joseph removed him. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 22 from 14 balls, hitting two fours, but Keemo Paul claimed his second wicket by dismissing the India skipper.

Tilak Varma scored seven off six balls before Springer struck again. India were five wickets down at 118 when the rain interruption brought the innings to a halt at 7.4 overs.

Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 from just six deliveries, providing a late burst with one four and three sixes. He finished with a strike rate of 400, while India’s total also included 12 wides and one no-ball.

India’s innings closed at 118/5 in 7.4 overs on the available scorecard, leaving the side with eight legal deliveries remaining in its scheduled nine-over allocation when the interruption occurred.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns As India Make Two Changes

India brought in Shivam Dube and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the series decider. Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion marked his return to T20I cricket after nearly four years, with the experienced fast bowler replacing the injured Arshdeep Singh. The Bengaluru fixture also marked the return of international cricket to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a two-year gap.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, chose to bowl after winning the toss, looking to take advantage of the conditions and the shortened format. Keemo Paul finished with two wickets, while Shamar Springer also claimed two dismissals according to the available batting scorecard.

The persistent rain ultimately proved decisive. With India unable to complete their allotted nine overs and West Indies not getting an opportunity to begin their chase, the match ended without a result.

The teams therefore finished the five-match series level at 2-2. After four completed matches had set up a winner-takes-all finale, Bengaluru’s weather ensured that neither side could claim the series outright.