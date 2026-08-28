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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesK Annamalai Slams Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Over Misogyny, Questions CBFC On Women’s Portrayal

K Annamalai Slams Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Over Misogyny, Questions CBFC On Women’s Portrayal

K Annamalai has criticised Yash’s Toxic over its portrayal of women, violence and misogynistic themes, while questioning the CBFC’s clearance of the film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • K. Annamalai criticized film 'Toxic' for negative women portrayal.
  • He questioned CBFC's clearance, advocating tighter content regulations.
  • Actor Yash previously defended 'Toxic,' encouraging viewers to watch.

Former BJP leader and We The Leaders founder K. Annamalai has criticised Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. he has raised concerns over its portrayal of women, graphic violence and alleged misogynistic themes. He also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearing a film that, in his view, could influence younger audiences.

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Annamalai Raises Concerns Over Women's Portrayal 

Speaking at a gathering in Coimbatore, Annamalai said he was concerned about the way contemporary pan-India action films portray violence and women.

He said, "Yesterday I heard about a film. It made Rs 104 cr on [its] first day. We speak toxic things, but they have named the film itself 'Toxic.' This film portrays women in a bad light, and it makes money," the Tamil Nadu-based political leader said.

K Annamalai Questions CBFC Clearance For 'Toxic'

Annamalai raised concerns about children being exposed to such material and questioned the wider impact on society.

"If we make students watch this, what will happen to our country? We go to cities and talk about women's safety but CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) gives a certificate for a film like this and it gets released. This film doesn’t respect women," the ex-BJP Tamil Nadu president said as he addressed a gathering in Coimbatore.

Annamalai also called for tighter regulation of content in films, especially those featuring major stars.

He said, "Regulations should be tightened... The censorship board must make firm decisions regarding which scenes are permissible, even in films starring major actors."

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Yash Had Defended Toxic Before Its Release

The criticism comes amid a wider debate over Toxic, particularly regarding its treatment of female characters, strong language and violent sequences. Kiara Advani’s intense pairing with Yash in the Tabaahi track has also drawn attention online.

During the film’s pre-release event, Yash responded to criticism surrounding its portrayal of women while defending director Geetu Mohandas.

"Society... they may say, they may not accept it, but the point is everybody will look upon you. I am not respected for my money, I am respected for my work, and I know the director will prove that every woman and every girl can face every kind of situation, express their thoughts, express their vision and succeed in this society."

Yash also encouraged women to watch the film before forming an opinion based on its trailer.

He said, "There's a voice for women in this film, unlike how it is coming across in the trailer. Watch the movie and enjoy. All you girls, you will have a blast."

About 'Toxic'

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set in a bygone era and takes viewers to Goa, where the picturesque coastline conceals the operations of a powerful drug cartel. Against this coastal backdrop, the film follows an action-heavy gangster story.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in a dual role, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmani Vasant and Darrell D'Silva. The film was released worldwide on August 26, 2026.

The project is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What were K. Annamalai's main criticisms of the film 'Toxic'?

K. Annamalai criticized 'Toxic' for its portrayal of women, graphic violence, and alleged misogynistic themes. He expressed concern about its potential influence on younger audiences.

Why did K. Annamalai question the CBFC's clearance for 'Toxic'?

Annamalai questioned why the CBFC certified a film he believes disrespects women and could harm society. He called for tighter content regulation, especially for films starring major actors.

How did Yash respond to criticisms about 'Toxic's portrayal of women?

Yash defended the film, stating it gives a voice to women and encourages them to express their vision. He urged women to watch the movie before judging it based on the trailer.

What is 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' about?

'Toxic' is an action-heavy gangster story set in Goa, focusing on a powerful drug cartel. It features Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and other actors.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
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CBFC Yash Toxic K Annamalai Kiara Advani
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