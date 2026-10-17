Kolkata Stampede LIVE: 17 Dead At Chorbagan Pandal, Police Issue Helpline Numbers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata pandal crowd crush kills 17, many injured.

Heavy rain, overcrowding triggered chaos leading to the tragedy.

Pandal closed, helplines issued; doctors fear rising death toll.

Kolkata Stampede LIVE: At least 17 people have died following a crowd crush at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata amid heavy rain and overcrowding, according to information from Kolkata Medical College Hospital cited in local reports. Several others have sustained serious injuries, with doctors warning that the death toll could rise as critically injured visitors continue to receive treatment.

Authorities have temporarily closed the puja pandal following the incident. The Kolkata Police Lalbazar Control Room has also issued helpline numbers to assist people seeking information about those affected.

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Helpline Numbers

People seeking assistance following the incident can contact the Lalbazar Control Room using the following numbers:

18003455678

03322141310

The helplines have been activated following the crowd crush to help people obtain information and seek assistance.

17 Dead, Several Injured In Crowd Crush

According to information from Kolkata Medical College Hospital, 17 people brought to the hospital following the incident have died. The number of casualties could increase, as several injured people remain in critical condition.

.@SuvenduWB @KolkataPolice চোরবাগান পুজোয় ভয়ঙ্কর দুর্ঘটনা। উদ্বেগজনক খবর আসছে। প্রশাসন অবিলম্বে সর্বোচ্চ গুরুত্ব দিয়ে দেখুন। আমরা খবর রাখছি। মিডিয়াকে সঠিক খবর প্রচারে যেন বাধা দেওয়া না হয়। তবে এলাকা ফাঁকা করতে সাহায্য করুন। দর্শকরা এখন ওদিকে যাবেন না। ভুল খবরে আতঙ্ক ছড়াবেন না। আবার ঘটনা চাপতে গিয়ে যেন উল্টো সমস্যা না হয়। মেডিকেল কলেজে অবিলম্বে জরুরী বিভাগে ডাক্তার ও কর্মী বাড়ানো হোক। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) October 17, 2026

Hospital sources indicated that at least 15 people were in an extremely serious condition, with multiple injuries reported among those receiving treatment. The number of injured people being brought to the hospital continued to rise, with reports suggesting that more than 30 people had been taken there.

Medical teams were providing emergency care and attempting to stabilise those in critical condition. Hospital authorities also called on department heads to report for duty following the incident. Several senior doctors reportedly reached the hospital, while others were on their way.

West Bengal's Health Minister also arrived at the hospital after receiving news of the incident.

Heavy Rain And Overcrowding Trigger Panic

The crowd crush reportedly occurred as a large number of visitors gathered inside the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal during heavy rainfall. According to a witness, the pandal was packed with people, while some visitors had stopped near the entrance to shelter from the rain.

The witness said a sudden push from behind caused people at the front of the crowd to fall. As more visitors toppled over one another, those trapped underneath struggled to get back up or escape.

Describing the chaos, the witness said, "My three friends were all trapped underneath. There was no situation in which one could breathe."

The witness also described being unable to pull people out as the crowd surged. Local residents eventually helped rescue people by breaking through another section of the pandal, according to the account.

Pandal Closed As Rescue And Medical Efforts Continue

The Chorbagan Sarbojanin puja pandal has been temporarily shut following the incident. Injured visitors were transported to hospital, where emergency medical services were mobilised to handle the influx of patients.

With several people reportedly still in critical condition, doctors have expressed concern that the number of fatalities could rise. Authorities have issued helpline numbers through the Lalbazar Control Room for those seeking information about people affected by the tragedy.

The incident has cast a shadow over Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, with the immediate focus on the injured, hospital treatment and helping families locate their loved ones.