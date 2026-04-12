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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSabrina Carpenter Apologises After 'Youdeling' Comment Sparks Backlash, Says 'Could Have Handled It Better'

Sabrina Carpenter Apologises After 'Youdeling' Comment Sparks Backlash, Says 'Could Have Handled It Better'

Sabrina Carpenter apologises after her Zaghrouta remark at Coachella sparks backlash online, saying she “could have handled it better”.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Sabrina Carpenter apologized for confusing a Zaghrouta.
  • Carpenter initially reacted with confusion to a fan's cultural call.
  • The incident sparked online debate about cultural insensitivity.
  • She later clarified her reaction and offered an apology.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has issued a public apology after a moment from her Coachella performance quickly went viral, triggering widespread debate online. What began as a brief exchange with a fan soon turned into a larger conversation about cultural understanding, leaving the singer addressing the situation head-on.

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Backlash Grows Over Misunderstood Moment

The controversy unfolded during Carpenter’s Coachella set when a fan in the crowd performed a Zaghrouta, a traditional celebratory call. Reacting in the moment, the singer said, “I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

When the fan responded, “It’s my culture! It’s a call of celebration,” the exchange continued, drawing attention both at the venue and later online. As clips of the interaction circulated widely, many social media users criticised the remark, calling it insensitive and expressing disappointment.

Several posts on X reflected the backlash, with users urging Carpenter to acknowledge the moment. The incident quickly gained traction, turning into a trending topic across platforms.

Sabrina Carpenter Issues Apology

Addressing the criticism, Carpenter took to X to clarify her reaction and offer an apology. She wrote: “My apologies, I didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better! Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

Her statement aimed to explain the misunderstanding while acknowledging that her response could have been more thoughtful.

What Is Zaghrouta?

A Zaghrouta is a high-pitched vocal expression, often described as ululation, widely used across parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Traditionally performed during celebrations, it is a powerful expression of joy, commonly heard at weddings, festivals, and other significant occasions.

The sound is created through rapid tongue movement combined with a sharp, trilling voice. While it may be unfamiliar to some audiences, it carries deep cultural significance and is an important part of celebratory traditions.

The incident occurred during Carpenter’s Coachella appearance, where she performed alongside a lineup of major global artists. Despite the controversy, the moment has sparked broader conversations about cultural awareness and racism in global entertainment spaces.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sabrina Carpenter apologize after her Coachella performance?

Sabrina Carpenter apologized after a fan performed a Zaghrouta, a traditional celebratory call, and she misidentified it as a yodel and expressed dislike.

What is a Zaghrouta?

A Zaghrouta is a high-pitched vocal expression, often described as ululation, used in the Middle East and North Africa to express joy during celebrations like weddings and festivals.

How did Sabrina Carpenter initially react to the Zaghrouta?

She initially mistook it for a yodel and stated, 'I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing? I don't like it.'

What was the fan's response to Carpenter's initial remark?

The fan explained that the sound was their culture and a call of celebration.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Coachella ENtertainment News Sabrina Carpenter
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