S Janaki Passes Away At 88 After Age-Related Illness, Leaves Behind A Six-Decade Musical Legacy

Veteran playback singer S Janaki, one of India's most celebrated voices, has died at the age of 88. The legendary singer passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering from age-related ailments, according to sources. Her death marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey that touched generations of listeners across the country.

Hospitalised After Breathing Problems

According to sources, Janaki experienced breathing difficulties on Friday night and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. She later died while undergoing treatment. She was 88.

S. Janaki's granddaughter, Apsara Vydula, confirmed the legendary singer's death through a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apsara Vydyula (@apsaravydyula)

A Voice That Crossed Languages And Generations

Widely admired for her exceptional versatility, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs during a career that spanned six decades. She was best known for her work in the South Indian film industries, lending her voice to countless songs in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Her remarkable repertoire, however, extended far beyond the southern states. Janaki also sang in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali, making her one of the country's most prolific playback singers.

Six Decades Of Contributions To Indian Music

Throughout her illustrious career, Janaki's voice featured not only in films but also in music albums, television productions and radio programmes. Her ability to perform across genres and languages earned her enduring admiration and secured her place among India's most respected playback singers.

Her passing brings to a close a career that left an indelible mark on Indian music and continues to inspire generations of singers and music lovers.

(With inputs from PTI)