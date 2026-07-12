British actor Michael Ward was cleared of all rape and sexual assault charges. A unanimous jury at London's Inner London Crown Court found him not guilty on every count.
BAFTA Winner, 'Top Boy' Actor Michael Ward Found Not Guilty Of All Rape And Sexual Assault Charges
BAFTA-winning actor Michael Ward has been found not guilty of all rape and sexual assault charges after a unanimous jury verdict at London's Inner London Crown Court.
- Michael Ward acquitted of all rape, sexual assault charges.
- Allegations from alleged encounter outside a London party.
- Ward consistently denied allegations, stating encounter was consensual.
- Verdict concludes three-and-a-half-year investigation, impacting Ward's career.
BAFTA-winning British actor Michael Ward has been cleared of all rape and sexual assault charges after a unanimous jury verdict at London's Inner London Crown Court. The verdict brings an end to a legal case that had been under police investigation for more than three years, allowing the Top Boy star to move on after consistently denying the allegations against him.
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Jury Finds Michael Ward Not Guilty On All Counts
The 28-year-old actor, known for his performances in Top Boy and Eddington, had faced allegations that he raped a woman in the back of a car after the pair met outside a New Year's party in London in January 2023.
Throughout the trial, Ward denied the accusations. He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.
On Friday, the jury unanimously returned not guilty verdicts on every charge.
Solicitor Says Verdict Ends A Long And Difficult Process
Following the ruling, Ward's solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, said the actor was relieved by the outcome and thanked the jury for carefully considering the evidence presented during the trial. He reiterated Ward's long-held position that the encounter had been consensual and said the verdict fully cleared him of any wrongdoing.
"Micheal Ward is enormously grateful to the members of the jury for taking the time to examine the evidence in this case with such care. As he maintained throughout this case, this was a consensual sexual encounter. The jury agreed and cleared him of all wrongdoing," Ilyas said in a statement.
He also reflected on the lengthy investigation and its impact on Ward's personal and professional life.
"It has been three and a half years since the police started investigating this matter, during which time Micheal's life, as well as his successful career, has been put on hold. This has, inevitably, had a profound impact on him and those closest to him. Micheal is thankful this process has now reached a conclusion. He looks forward to getting back to the doing work he loves and focusing on the future."
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Michael Ward's Career In Spotlight
Ward first gained widespread recognition for his acclaimed role in Netflix's Top Boy and went on to receive the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020. Since then, he has built an impressive film career with appearances in several notable productions, including Eddington.
The unanimous verdict concludes the legal proceedings against the actor, bringing to a close a case that had remained under investigation for more than three years.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the outcome of Michael Ward's trial?
What allegations did Michael Ward face?
He faced two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. These allegations stemmed from an encounter after a New Year's party in January 2023.
How long was the investigation into Michael Ward?
The legal case against Michael Ward had been under police investigation for more than three years. His solicitor noted this lengthy process profoundly impacted him.
What was Michael Ward's reaction to the verdict?
Ward's solicitor stated he was relieved by the outcome and thanked the jury for their careful consideration. Ward consistently denied the allegations, maintaining the encounter was consensual.