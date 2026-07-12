Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michael Ward acquitted of all rape, sexual assault charges.

Allegations from alleged encounter outside a London party.

Ward consistently denied allegations, stating encounter was consensual.

Verdict concludes three-and-a-half-year investigation, impacting Ward's career.

BAFTA-winning British actor Michael Ward has been cleared of all rape and sexual assault charges after a unanimous jury verdict at London's Inner London Crown Court. The verdict brings an end to a legal case that had been under police investigation for more than three years, allowing the Top Boy star to move on after consistently denying the allegations against him.

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Jury Finds Michael Ward Not Guilty On All Counts

The 28-year-old actor, known for his performances in Top Boy and Eddington, had faced allegations that he raped a woman in the back of a car after the pair met outside a New Year's party in London in January 2023.

Throughout the trial, Ward denied the accusations. He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

On Friday, the jury unanimously returned not guilty verdicts on every charge.

Solicitor Says Verdict Ends A Long And Difficult Process

Following the ruling, Ward's solicitor, Humzah Ilyas, said the actor was relieved by the outcome and thanked the jury for carefully considering the evidence presented during the trial. He reiterated Ward's long-held position that the encounter had been consensual and said the verdict fully cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"Micheal Ward is enormously grateful to the members of the jury for taking the time to examine the evidence in this case with such care. As he maintained throughout this case, this was a consensual sexual encounter. The jury agreed and cleared him of all wrongdoing," Ilyas said in a statement.

He also reflected on the lengthy investigation and its impact on Ward's personal and professional life.

"It has been three and a half years since the police started investigating this matter, during which time Micheal's life, as well as his successful career, has been put on hold. This has, inevitably, had a profound impact on him and those closest to him. Micheal is thankful this process has now reached a conclusion. He looks forward to getting back to the doing work he loves and focusing on the future."

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Michael Ward's Career In Spotlight

Ward first gained widespread recognition for his acclaimed role in Netflix's Top Boy and went on to receive the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020. Since then, he has built an impressive film career with appearances in several notable productions, including Eddington.

The unanimous verdict concludes the legal proceedings against the actor, bringing to a close a case that had remained under investigation for more than three years.

(With inputs from ANI)