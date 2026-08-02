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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarshad Chopda Breaks Down As Father Visits Lock Upp 2, Shares Heartbreaking Family Truth | WATCH

Harshad Chopda Breaks Down As Father Visits Lock Upp 2, Shares Heartbreaking Family Truth | WATCH

Harshad Chopda's emotional reunion with his father on Lock Upp Season 2 came after the actor opened up about childhood sexual abuse. His revelation that it was only the second hug with his father left contestants and viewers deeply moved.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harshad Chopda shared his childhood sexual assault experience on Lock Upp.
  • His father then made a surprise visit to support him.
  • Harshad emotionally hugged his father, revealing it was only second time.
  • This personal reunion deeply resonated with contestants and viewers.

Harshad Chopda's journey on Lock Upp Season 2 has delivered one of the show's most emotional moments so far. Days after opening up about a painful chapter from his childhood, the actor received an unexpected visit from his father inside the jail. The emotional reunion left Harshad in tears as he embraced his father before revealing that it was only the second time they had hugged in their lives. The deeply personal moment struck a chord with fellow contestants and viewers alike, turning the episode into one of the most talked-about moments of the season and across social media platforms.

Harshad Chopda's Childhood Confession

During a secret task, Harshad was prompted with the word "childhood", leading him to speak about an incident he had never publicly shared before. Fighting back tears, the actor revealed that he had experienced child sexual assault and molestation when he was around nine or ten years old. According to Instant Bollywood, he said: “Harshad Chopda's shocking revelation in Lock Upp 2 shook the entire jail… Harshad Chopda confessed while crying on national TV that he was a victim of child sexual assault and molestation in his childhood.”

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The revelation left the house silent, with contestants listening as Harshad shared one of the most painful experiences of his life.

Father's Surprise Visit Brings Emotional Reunion

Following Harshad's confession, the makers arranged a surprise visit from his father to support him during the difficult phase. As his father entered the jail, Harshad immediately broke down and hugged him tightly. The actor then shared another deeply personal detail, telling fellow contestants that it was only the second time he had ever hugged his father. According to Instagram Updates: “Harshad revealed that this was only the second time he was hugging his dad in his entire life. Stay strong, Harshad!”

The emotional embrace quickly became one of the defining moments of the season.

Moment Resonates With Contestants And Fans

The reunion visibly affected those inside the house, including Ram Kapoor, who watched the emotional exchange unfold. Viewers also praised Harshad across social media for speaking openly about childhood abuse and the emotional distance he experienced while growing up.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan After His Viral Comment, Says 'Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman'

Many described the father-son reunion as more than just a reality television moment, saying it reflected the lasting impact of childhood trauma and the importance of emotional support during healing. Harshad Chopda's honesty has sparked conversations far beyond the reality show. His emotional reunion with his father, following his difficult confession, has become one of Lock Upp Season 2's most memorable moments, with viewers applauding his courage and vulnerability.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What emotional event happened with Harshad Chopda on Lock Upp Season 2?

Harshad Chopda had an emotional reunion with his father on Lock Upp Season 2. This surprise visit followed his confession about childhood trauma and was only the second time they had ever hugged.

What did Harshad Chopda reveal about his childhood?

During a secret task, Harshad Chopda tearfully confessed that he was a victim of child sexual assault and molestation when he was around nine or ten years old. This revelation deeply affected contestants and viewers.

Why did Harshad Chopda's father visit him on Lock Upp Season 2?

The show's makers arranged a surprise visit from Harshad's father to support him after his emotional confession about childhood abuse. Their reunion was deeply personal and marked only the second time they had hugged.

How did contestants and viewers react to Harshad Chopda's story and reunion?

His confession and reunion deeply resonated with fellow contestants and viewers, becoming one of the season's most talked-about moments. Viewers praised his courage and vulnerability for speaking openly about his experiences.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harshad Chopda Lock Upp Season 2 Harshad Chopda Father Childhood Abuse Lock Upp Emotional Moment
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