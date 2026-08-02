Harshad Chopda's journey on Lock Upp Season 2 has delivered one of the show's most emotional moments so far. Days after opening up about a painful chapter from his childhood, the actor received an unexpected visit from his father inside the jail. The emotional reunion left Harshad in tears as he embraced his father before revealing that it was only the second time they had hugged in their lives. The deeply personal moment struck a chord with fellow contestants and viewers alike, turning the episode into one of the most talked-about moments of the season and across social media platforms.

Harshad Chopda's Childhood Confession

During a secret task, Harshad was prompted with the word "childhood", leading him to speak about an incident he had never publicly shared before. Fighting back tears, the actor revealed that he had experienced child sexual assault and molestation when he was around nine or ten years old. According to Instant Bollywood, he said: “Harshad Chopda's shocking revelation in Lock Upp 2 shook the entire jail… Harshad Chopda confessed while crying on national TV that he was a victim of child sexual assault and molestation in his childhood.”

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Faces Police Complaint In Lucknow Over Remarks On Gen Z Women, AIMC Seeks FIR

Harshad was harrassed by a gay at the age of 9 . Everyone judged him when he made some remarks about gay . This is the reason why he feels uncomfortable around gay .#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/ljPaJbXlx7 — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 28, 2026

The revelation left the house silent, with contestants listening as Harshad shared one of the most painful experiences of his life.

Father's Surprise Visit Brings Emotional Reunion

Following Harshad's confession, the makers arranged a surprise visit from his father to support him during the difficult phase. As his father entered the jail, Harshad immediately broke down and hugged him tightly. The actor then shared another deeply personal detail, telling fellow contestants that it was only the second time he had ever hugged his father. According to Instagram Updates: “Harshad revealed that this was only the second time he was hugging his dad in his entire life. Stay strong, Harshad!”

Harshad reunited with Papa Chopda today and we all CRIED



He said I've hugged him only twice in my life... this is the second time He shared how Papa took care of everything after his mom passed away#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/QNcMV7ylTU — Syeda Javeria (@Syeda08_javeria) August 1, 2026

The emotional embrace quickly became one of the defining moments of the season.

Moment Resonates With Contestants And Fans

The reunion visibly affected those inside the house, including Ram Kapoor, who watched the emotional exchange unfold. Viewers also praised Harshad across social media for speaking openly about childhood abuse and the emotional distance he experienced while growing up.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan After His Viral Comment, Says 'Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman'

Many described the father-son reunion as more than just a reality television moment, saying it reflected the lasting impact of childhood trauma and the importance of emotional support during healing. Harshad Chopda's honesty has sparked conversations far beyond the reality show. His emotional reunion with his father, following his difficult confession, has become one of Lock Upp Season 2's most memorable moments, with viewers applauding his courage and vulnerability.