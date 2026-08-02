India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Pump Pit In Noida, Probe Underway

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Pump Pit In Noida, Probe Underway

Police said the child reportedly went to drink water when he accidentally fell into the open water storage pit near Parthala Gol Chakkar.

Written By : Ravindra Jayant |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered water pump pit in Noida Sector 123, triggering allegations of negligence against the Noida Authority over inadequate safety measures.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 31 in the Sector 113 police station area. The victim, identified as Firoz Alam alias Golu, son of Murajuddin and a native of Khartauna village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, was living with his family in a nearby slum settlement.

Police said the child reportedly went to drink water when he accidentally fell into the open water storage pit near Parthala Gol Chakkar.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the completion of legal formalities, including the inquest proceedings, the body was handed over to the family, who later performed the last rites.

The victim's family has alleged that the water pump pit had remained uncovered for a long time and that no safety barriers or warning signs had been installed. They claimed the tragedy could have been avoided had adequate safety measures been in place.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further legal action is being taken.

The incident comes amid repeated concerns over public safety in Noida, where several people have lost their lives in recent months after falling into open pits, drains and water-filled structures. The latest tragedy has once again raised questions over the Noida Authority's handling of safety at such sites.

Published at : 02 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Drain Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Pump Pit In Noida, Probe Underway
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Pump Pit In Noida, Probe Underway
Cities
Gurugram MNC Employee Dies By Suicide After Wife Seeks Divorce; 7-Year-Old Son Records Video
Gurugram MNC Employee Found Hanging At Home; Wife Detained After Family Alleges Murder
Cities
Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module
Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module
Cities
Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra; Rivers In Spate As Red Alerts Shut Schools In Nashik, Nandurbar
Heavy Rain Batters Maharashtra As IMD Issues Red Alert; Schools Shut In Nashik, Nandurbar
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Political Unrest: Pakistan’s Youth-Led ‘Cockroach Party’ Challenges Shehbaz Sharif Government
Kulgam Terror Attack: Omar Abdullah Announces ₹10 Lakh Compensation for Victims’ Families
PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Appeals for Compassion, Forgives ‘Misguided’ Students in Fifth Video Message
Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says Public Will Never Forgive Broken Promises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget