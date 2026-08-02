4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Water Pump Pit In Noida, Probe Underway

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered water pump pit in Noida Sector 123, triggering allegations of negligence against the Noida Authority over inadequate safety measures.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 31 in the Sector 113 police station area. The victim, identified as Firoz Alam alias Golu, son of Murajuddin and a native of Khartauna village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, was living with his family in a nearby slum settlement.

Police said the child reportedly went to drink water when he accidentally fell into the open water storage pit near Parthala Gol Chakkar.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the boy to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the completion of legal formalities, including the inquest proceedings, the body was handed over to the family, who later performed the last rites.

The victim's family has alleged that the water pump pit had remained uncovered for a long time and that no safety barriers or warning signs had been installed. They claimed the tragedy could have been avoided had adequate safety measures been in place.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Further legal action is being taken.

The incident comes amid repeated concerns over public safety in Noida, where several people have lost their lives in recent months after falling into open pits, drains and water-filled structures. The latest tragedy has once again raised questions over the Noida Authority's handling of safety at such sites.