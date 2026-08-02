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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Hardik Pandya Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Offers Prayers After Shaving Head

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Offers Prayers After Shaving Head

Hardik Pandya visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, participated in Suprabhatham Seva and was seen with a tonsured head.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya visited Tirumala temple with Mahieka Sharma.
  • They participated in the sacred Suprabhatham Seva, offered prayers.
  • Pandya appeared with a tonsured head, wearing traditional white attire.
  • Their joint temple visit intensified relationship speculation online.

Hardik Pandya visited the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, where he took part in the sacred Suprabhatham Seva. Accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, the all-rounder sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Images and videos from their temple visit quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention from fans.

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Hardik Pandya Attends Sacred Suprabhatham Seva At Tirumala

Hardik Pandya arrived at the Tirumala shrine early on Sunday to participate in the temple's renowned Suprabhatham Seva, one of the first rituals performed each morning to awaken the presiding deity.

Mahieka Sharma accompanied the Indian cricketer during the visit, and the pair offered prayers together at the temple. Their appearance at one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites has generated significant buzz online, with visuals from the visit circulating widely across social media platforms.

Cricketer Seen In Traditional Attire With Tonsured Head

For the temple visit, Hardik wore a traditional white kurta-pyjama and was seen with a freshly tonsured head and a tilak on his forehead. Mahieka Sharma also chose a white traditional outfit, reflecting the religious significance of the occasion.

Throughout the visit, both were seen participating in the rituals with devotion while observing the customs followed at the temple.

Relationship Continues To Spark Speculation

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have been spotted together on several occasions in recent months, fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has publicly confirmed or commented on the rumours.

Despite the absence of an official statement, their latest appearance together at the Tirumala temple has once again become a talking point among fans on social media.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma To Marry Urmila Matondkar? Viral Claim Sparks Buzz

Why Did Hardik Pandya Shave His Head?

Hardik Pandya's tonsured head also attracted attention during the temple visit. At the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, shaving one's head, also known as tonsuring or Mundan, is a voluntary act of faith. Devotees choose to offer their hair as a symbol of humility, gratitude and surrender to Lord Venkateswara. It is a personal religious offering and is not a mandatory requirement for temple darshan.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya visited the temple, accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, to seek blessings.

What sacred ritual did Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma participate in?

They took part in the revered Suprabhatham Seva, one of the first rituals performed daily to awaken the presiding deity.

Why did Hardik Pandya have a tonsured head during his temple visit?

Shaving one's head (tonsuring) at Tirumala is a voluntary act of faith, symbolizing humility, gratitude, and surrender to Lord Venkateswara. It is a personal religious offering.

What is the significance of the Suprabhatham Seva?

The Suprabhatham Seva is one of the temple's renowned rituals, performed early each morning to awaken the presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tirumala Temple Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Temple Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
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