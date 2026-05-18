Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raveena Tandon recounts mob incident outside her residence.

Allegations against driver deemed false, part of extortion plan.

CCTV footage reportedly exposed the alleged extortion scheme.

Tandon, with helpers, confronted and pushed out intruders.

Raveena Tandon has opened up about the shocking 2024 mob incident outside her Mumbai residence, and recalled how CCTV footage helped expose what she described as an alleged “extortion plan”. The actor recalled the terrifying night when nearly 30 men allegedly gathered outside her home following accusations of her driver assaulting a woman. The mob attacked her driver and security staff while trying to force their way into her residence.

The actor spoke about the incident two years later in an interview with ETimes.

‘They Were Trying To Scare Us’

The 53-year-old actor claimed the allegations against her driver were false and part of an attempt to extort money from her. “I’d have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money. They were blaming him for no reason when nothing had happened,” she said.

Raveena explained that she initially stepped out of her home because she believed some women in burqas present outside may have been guests who were upset over a misunderstanding involving her driver. “I thought if the women in the burqas are someone’s guests, I’d go and say sorry on behalf of the driver,” she said.

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However, she claimed the situation turned aggressive almost immediately after she went outside.

CCTV Footage Revealed Truth

The actor said CCTV cameras installed at her residence eventually helped prove that the allegations were baseless.

“Luckily, we had the CCTV cameras, where immediately, the truth came out,” she said, while also pointing out how videos on social media were allegedly edited in a misleading way. “Instagram and social media are both a boon and a bane. They tried very hard to edit it in such a way,” she added.

According to Raveena, the police later informed her that the entire episode appeared to be an “extortion plan” designed to create chaos outside her home.

Woman Threatened Driver With False Rape Case

Describing the events in detail, Raveena said that it all began when her driver tried to stop a woman from recording inside the premises by lowering her phone. She alleged that the woman then threatened to accuse him of rape.

“She went on a tangent, saying, ‘How can you touch me? I’ll call the cops and file a rape complaint against you,’” Raveena recalled.

The actor revealed that her husband was not home at the time, and her children were inside the house. This, she said, led her to personally intervene in the situation.

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However, the crowd present outside her home turned violent.

“My driver was a lone man,” she said, adding that the mob attacked him when he got stranded outside while trying to pull her back inside the house.

“So they decided to beat him up. I opened the gate and dragged him inside,” she recalled.

‘Three Women Blocked 30 Men’

Raveena further alleged that members of the crowd assaulted her watchmen, snatched her phone and even attempted to enter her home.

“They beat up another watchman. They’d beat up anyone who blocked their way,” she said.

The actor revealed that she, along with two domestic helpers, stood at the entrance trying to stop the mob from entering further.

“It was three women - me and two domestic helps - blocking 30 men. It was crazy!” she said.

Raveena also claimed that one man managed to enter her home, forcing her to physically push him out herself. “A man even got into my house, and I actually caught him by his shirt and threw him out,” she said.