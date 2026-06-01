Bobby Deol Calls Alia Bhatt His Favourite Actor, Denies Fallout Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bobby Deol denies rumors of a fallout with Alia Bhatt.

Deol praised Bhatt's acting and work ethic on set.

He expressed surprise at baseless gossip circulating online.

The film 'Alpha' is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Rumours swirl constantly in Bollywood, but actor Bobby Deol has firmly shut down gossip claiming he had a fallout with co-star Alia Bhatt on the sets of their upcoming film Alpha. Appearing on the interview show Aap Ki Adalat, Deol dismissed the speculation as completely false. He praised Alia as one of his favourite actors and expressed confusion over why such stories were created. With Alpha set to release soon, the actor clarified there was no truth to claims of arguments or tension between them on set.

Bobby Deol Addresses The Rumours

Bobby Deol revealed that he was surprised when a friend showed him the gossip. “Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumour. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything),” he said.

He explained that he had just worked with Ranbir Kapoor and was thrilled to learn he’d be paired with Alia Bhatt next. “I had just done a film with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?' Both of them are my favourite actors, and I am getting to work with them,” Deol shared.

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Praising Alia Bhatt’s Work Ethic

Deol spoke warmly about his experience working with Alia on Alpha. “It was so nice (working with Alia), she is such a good actress and works so hard. She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that,” he stated.

He also addressed another false claim that he was upset because Aditya Chopra offered him another film. “And then they even wrote that Bobby was so miffed that Aditya Chopra offered him another film. I can't go around proving a point to everybody. It's not true,” Deol clarified. He added that most social media news is unreliable, noting, “90 per cent of the news on Instagram is false”.

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About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Its first look was revealed during a post-credit scene in War 2 last year. Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, 2026.