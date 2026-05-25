Who Is Satish Sanpal? Rs 8,000 Crore Desi Bling Star Who Gifted 40 Kg Of Gold To His Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanpal chairs ANAX Holding, with diverse business interests.

He dropped out of school in Class 8, packed his bags, and landed in Dubai as a teenager with just Rs 50,000 borrowed from his mother. Today, Satish Sanpal is worth an estimated Rs 8,000 crore, and it is the Netflix reality show Desi Bling that has brought his story in front of millions.

Satish and his wife Tabinda Sanpal are among the couples featured in the show, which premiered on Netflix on May 20. Desi Bling is a spin-off of Dubai Bling, the popular series that takes a close look at the lives, businesses, and social circles of the ultra-wealthy based in Dubai. Other couples on the show include television favourites Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Moment Everyone Is Talking About

In one of the episodes, Tabinda revealed something that left even Karan and Tejasswi stunned. Satish had promised her on their wedding day that he would weigh her in gold on their 10th wedding anniversary. He kept that promise. Tabinda was weighed in 40 kilograms of gold. The clip has since gone viral across social media platforms. Satish and Tabinda got married in 2017. The couple has a daughter named Bella.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

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Who Is Satish Sanpal?

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate that operates across real estate, forex, hospitality, and investments. His fleet of cars includes a Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 35 crore and five Rolls-Royces. He gifted his daughter Bella a pink Rolls-Royce. His properties include a multi-million-dollar bungalow in Dubai, a home in the Burj Khalifa, and several other premium residences. In 2023, he was awarded the Golden Excellence Award.