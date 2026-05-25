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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Satish Sanpal? Rs 8,000 Crore Desi Bling Star Who Gifted 40 Kg Of Gold To His Wife

Who Is Satish Sanpal? Rs 8,000 Crore Desi Bling Star Who Gifted 40 Kg Of Gold To His Wife

Satish Sanpal, founder of Dubai-based ANAX Holding, rose from Class 8 dropout to a billionaire worth Rs 8,000 crore. He is now in spotlight after Netflix's Desi Bling showcased his lavish lifestyle.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanpal chairs ANAX Holding, with diverse business interests.

He dropped out of school in Class 8, packed his bags, and landed in Dubai as a teenager with just Rs 50,000 borrowed from his mother. Today, Satish Sanpal is worth an estimated Rs 8,000 crore, and it is the Netflix reality show Desi Bling that has brought his story in front of millions.

Satish and his wife Tabinda Sanpal are among the couples featured in the show, which premiered on Netflix on May 20. Desi Bling is a spin-off of Dubai Bling, the popular series that takes a close look at the lives, businesses, and social circles of the ultra-wealthy based in Dubai. Other couples on the show include television favourites Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Moment Everyone Is Talking About

In one of the episodes, Tabinda revealed something that left even Karan and Tejasswi stunned. Satish had promised her on their wedding day that he would weigh her in gold on their 10th wedding anniversary. He kept that promise. Tabinda was weighed in 40 kilograms of gold. The clip has since gone viral across social media platforms. Satish and Tabinda got married in 2017. The couple has a daughter named Bella.

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A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

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Who Is Satish Sanpal?

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate that operates across real estate, forex, hospitality, and investments. His fleet of cars includes a Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 35 crore and five Rolls-Royces. He gifted his daughter Bella a pink Rolls-Royce. His properties include a multi-million-dollar bungalow in Dubai, a home in the Burj Khalifa, and several other premium residences. In 2023, he was awarded the Golden Excellence Award.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What businesses is Satish Sanpal involved in?

Satish Sanpal's conglomerate, ANAX Holding, operates across real estate, forex, hospitality, and investments. He also has significant personal assets, including luxury vehicles and properties.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Satish Sanpal Desi Bling Tabinda Sanpal
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