Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selena Gomez, co-founders face lawsuit over Wondermind startup.

Investors claim $1.2 million secured through misleading company representations.

Company allegedly hid financial troubles, Gomez's involvement remained limited.

Founders accused of concealing issues despite exposé revealing disarray.

Selena Gomez her mother, Mandy Teefey and their former business partner Daniella Pierson are facing a lawsuit. They are being sued by the investors who claim they were misled into putting more than $1 million (approx. Rs 9.54 crore) into the mental health startup Wondermind. The investors allege that the company’s founders painted an overly optimistic picture of its prospects, resources and leadership while the business was allegedly struggling behind the scenes.

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Investors Claim They Put $1.2 Million Into Wondermind

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, two companies, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, have sued Wondermind Global, Gomez, Teefey and Pierson.

Reuters also reported that five investors alleged they invested approximately $1.2 million (approx. Rs 11.45 crore) in the company in 2022. Wondermind, which launched in 2021, was designed as a mental health-focused media platform offering users “easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every day”.

Gomez was listed as a co-founder, chief impact officer and head of marketing. The investors claim they expected her celebrity profile and huge social media following to help expand the business.

The lawsuit alleges that Gomez and Teefey made misleading representations about the company’s infrastructure, leadership and resources in order to secure investment.

The lawsuit alleges that the investors were not informed about the company's alleged financial and operational difficulties for years.

According to the complaint, "for three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.”

The investors say they only became aware of the extent of Wondermind's alleged problems after The Cut published an exposé in September 2025. The report reportedly described the startup as being in a "state of utter disarray."

Lawsuit Questions Selena Gomez's Involvement

The investors claim Gomez publicly promoted Wondermind through television appearances and interviews, creating the impression that she would play a significant role in building the company.

However, they allege that her involvement was limited after their investment was secured.

The complaint states, "Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it," while the plaintiffs further claimed, "There was no legitimate enterprise in the works, much less a lucrative one."

The investors also allege that the company failed to fulfil basic obligations, including paying employees and vendors on time.

They claim that Pierson also made misleading representations regarding her previous business achievements and the financial returns investors could expect.

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Mandy Teefey Reportedly Denied Substance Abuse Claims

According to TMZ, Teefey previously rejected allegations about substance abuse and claims concerning the poor state of Wondermind.

She reportedly said, "It's unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies."

The investors also claim that when they raised questions about the allegations contained in the September 2025 report, Teefey attempted to place responsibility on Pierson, their former business partner.

$95 Million Valuation At Centre of Wondermind Lawsuit

The lawsuit states that Wondermind had a reported valuation of $95 million (approx. Rs 9,062 crore) in 2022. Investors claim they were led to expect potential corporate partnerships with companies including JPMorgan, as well as advertising agreements, celebrity cover stories and the development of a major app.

The plaintiffs are suing for securities fraud, common law fraud, breach of contract and other claims. They are seeking to recover their investments, along with damages and legal fees.

At the time of the reported lawsuit, Selena Gomez had not publicly responded to the allegations.