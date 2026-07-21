'Ramayana' Release Date Leaked? Ranbir Kapoor's Epic May Clash With 'Godzilla Minus Zero'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reported release could clash with Godzilla; unconfirmed by makers.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana remains one of the most eagerly anticipated Indian films in recent years, with fans now counting down to the global launch of its trailer on July 24. While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, a recent trailer review has fuelled fresh speculation about when the mythological epic could arrive in cinemas.

Ramayana Release Date Out?

Ahead of the public trailer launch, the makers organised an exclusive preview for members of the media and leading figures from the film industry. The first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with filmmakers including Atlee and Siddharth Anand praising the film's scale and visual storytelling.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

Adding to the excitement, a trade analyst who attended the screening shared a glowing review on social media, describing the casting as "perfect" and applauding the film's distinctly Indian visual style, world-class VFX and powerful performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

Watched the #Ramayana trailer in 3D at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, a couple of days ago. The trailer will be released to the public on 24 July.



The casting is spot on, and the colour palette and overall visual identity feel authentically Indian. Artificial-looking and overly… — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) July 20, 2026

However, it was the final line of the review that grabbed the most attention. The post stated, "Can't wait for the film to arrive in cinemas on November 8," prompting speculation that this could be the project's intended release date.

Ramayana To Face Box Office Clash?

Although the makers have not confirmed the reported date, the latest claims suggest that Ramayana may be targeting a November release. Earlier this year, during CinemaCon promotions, Yash had also hinted at a release towards the end of October, adding further intrigue to the timeline.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher To Join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana As Jatayu's Voice

If the film does indeed arrive on November 8, it could face stiff competition at the global box office from Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One, which is scheduled for release on November 6.