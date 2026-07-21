Anupam Kher To Join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana As Jatayu's Voice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Anupam Kher confirmed to voice Jatayu in Ramayana.

Kher's casting ends prior speculation about Amitabh Bachchan for role.

Film features a star-studded cast, music by Zimmer and Rahman.

Part one releases Diwali 2026, second part follows Diwali 2027.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to generate excitement as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films set for release in 2026. With a star-studded cast already in place, the mythological epic has now added another celebrated name. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reportedly come on board to voice the revered character of Jatayu, a role expected to play a significant emotional part in the film.

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Anupam Kher To Voice Jatayu

According to an Instagram post shared by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice behind Jatayu in Ramayana.

"Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would voice the legendary bird who fights Ravana while trying to rescue Sita. Jatayu's battle with Ravana is expected to be one of the film's most emotionally powerful sequences. Director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly highlighted the scene as a major cinematic moment, with Anupam Kher's voice set to bring the revered character to life on screen," read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPIFF (@dpiff_official)

The update also brings clarity after months of speculation surrounding who would lend their voice to the iconic bird, with earlier reports linking Amitabh Bachchan to the role.

A Star-Studded Cast For The Epic

The ambitious two-part adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, adding another prominent name to the ensemble cast.

Inspired by the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, the film traces the journey of Rama, regarded as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his days as the prince of Ayodhya through his exile and the eventual battle against Ravana.

Release Timeline

The film's music has been composed by internationally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while the second chapter is expected to be released during Diwali 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)